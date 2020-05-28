Hailey Baldwin Says, "It's Not Easy" On Being Compared To Selena & Justin's Other Exes

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have started a Facebook show, The Biebers on Watch during the quarantine to keep themselves and their fans entertained. The couple reveals a lot of things about their relationship in candid conversations. From their 2016-split to Hailey feeling guilty during the first few months of their marriage, they address all the aspects of their bond. On a recent episode, the model expressed her feelings on being compared to Justin's exes.

How Hailey Baldwin handles being compared to Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriends?

About 46 minutes into the video, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were asked by a fan how do they "manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship". After reading the question Justin told Hailey it was for her to answer. Hailey started by saying that she had a lot to say on the subject and it is not particularly an easy one.

Continuing on the matter, Hailey Baldwin went on to say that she had a very hard time dealing with what people said to her. She also said it was tough when people compared her to others and made her feel "less of a woman". Hailey also added that what makes it especially hard is that people have passionate fans who express their opinion and often go out of their way to make the other person feel "bad". According to her, the fans react this way because they themselves might be going through something in life and feel good when they connect with a particular celebrity's image.

Hailey Baldwin also revealed how she coped up with such situations. She said that she reminds herself that these fans might be going through some trouble in life. She also said how she has addressed this issue a lot but finally let things be because people have their own opinion about what might be going on in the lives of Justin and her. Hailey also added that people have even gone on to "invent details" which they feel has happened.

Although Hailey Baldwin did not go on record to name Selena Gomez as the ex-girlfriend that she is being compared to, many might be of this opinion. The reason being, many a time fans have come up with mean comments on Hailey and Justin's photo. Last April, Hailey had posted a picture of them with the caption, "my only bubba". Soon, mean comments by fan started pouring in the comment section.

One fan said, "in everything imitates selena even in her photo, Selena and Justin did the same, I can not believe how far this woman is down, maybe she wants to look like sel to see if Justin like that comes to love her really". Another said, "He will leave you one day and he will go to selenaaaaaaaaaa". However, Hailey had replied back saying, "We're adults that have better things to do than waste time explaining something just so you can stop your delusional fantasies. I'm not going to sit here and let obsessive strangers try to tell me about my own husband, you wanna talk about somebodies [sic] husband then get ur own. G'night!!". Currently, she has removed the option to comment on the photo.

