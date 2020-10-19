Hailey Baldwin's New Tattoo Is Dedicated To Husband Justin Beiber, See Here

Hailey Baldwin keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life through social media. Yesterday, on October 18, Hailey Baldwin got inked. She added another design to her collection of 18 tattoos. This tattoo is unique as she has dedicated it to her husband Justin Bieber. Read ahead to know more about her new tattoo.

Also read | Riteish Deshmukh's 'Bluffmaster' Is A Remake Of Hollywood Blockbuster 'Nine Queens'?

Hailey Baldwin’s new tattoo for husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin is clearly a big fan of tattoos. Celebrity tattoo artist Mr K clicked a picture of the tattoo that he made for Hailey. The tattoo is made on her ring finger and reads the letter J. Hailey Baldwin has dedicated this tattoo to her husband pop star Justin Bieber.

Also read | Cast Of 'Mission Impossible Rogue Nation' Features Hollywood's Top Picked Actors; See

Mr K captioned the photo, “J✨is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese’. It was a PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber 💚 ✨🙏🏻✨💚 #haileybieber #justinbieber #mrktattoo. The supermodel also got another tattoo around the base of her neck. The tattoo read beleza which in Portuguese means beauty.

Also read | 'The Outpost' Cast Boasts Of Scott Eastwood, Orlando Bloom & Other Popular Hollywood Names

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Beiber celebrated their wedding anniversary on September 30. Hailey had posted a string of photos taken on their wedding day. Both of them are seen taking their wedding vows in the picture. She captioned the photo, “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over 🤍🕊”. The picture left her fans in awe of the couple.

Also read | Mark Ruffalo, Amy Schumer & Other Hollywood Celebs Strip To Explain 'naked Ballots'

Hailey Baldwin has also appeared in music videos alongside Justin Beiber. She was seen in Popstar. This song was a collaboration between DJ Khaled and Drake. She also featured in the Ariana Grande and Justin Beiber song Stuck With You.

Hailey Baldwin has been actively urging her fans and followers to register themselves for voting. She is also voicing her opinions in favour of the Black Lives Matter protests that are happening all over the United States. She regularly updates her followers about the upcoming elections as well.

Hailey Baldwin has been the cover model for many notable fashion magazines like the Vogue and Elle. She has also walked the ramp for many famous fashion designers like Versace, Tommy Hilfiger and Off-White. She has also been a part of the ad campaigns for Fendi, Rag & Bone and Zadig & Voltaire.

Image courtesy- @haileybeiber Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.