Justin Bieber Opens Up About His Mental Health And Struggles In 'Next Chapter' Documentary

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Justin Bieber spoke about his battle with depression and his mental health. The 26-year-old pop star spoke about it in a video titled “Next Chapter” on his official YouTube channel. The singer got into the details of his battle with depression and how he often used to have suicidal thoughts.

Justin Bieber on mental health

Also Read | Justin Bieber Drops The Promo Video For 'Next Chapter', Says He Was Under A Lot Of Pain

Justin Bieber began by mentioning that his rapid rise to fame made him feel isolated as a teenager. He added that he wanted help but never received any and did not know whom to ask for it. He revealed that soon, the swift rise led him to have a number of insecurities. He continued that these insecurities soon became the source and dictated how things would go about in his life as he started to move around. Justin then shockingly revealed that there were times when he felt suicidal.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Flaunts Tattooed Chest As He Cuddles With His Paww-dorable Pooch Post-swim

Justin Bieber further elaborated on this statement saying that he felt as if the pain won't simply just go away. The singer began to feel like the pain was consistent to the point he wanted to end things. Justin was quoted saying that he would often question himself as to why the pain was never going away. The pop star then revealed that he was just suffering all through the time and wanted it to stop. In the video, Justin said that he would rather not feel anything than feel low all through it, thus implying that ending his life seemed to be a better option for him at that time.

Also Read | 'Baby Or Crocs Collab?': Justin Bieber Fans Ask After The Singer Shares A Cryptic Post

However, the singer did not dive much deep into the subject of suicide but revealed that it was something that had crossed his mind in the past. Justin Bieber on mental health has been quite reserved and in the past, has spoken about it only on a few occasions. According to Insider, the last time Justin spoke about mental illness was during the release of Changes, his album. During that time, Justin was quoted saying “I don't even think I should be alive never mind thrive”.

Also Read | Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Reveal They Are Not Ready To Have Children Yet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.