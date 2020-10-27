Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish & Other Artists React To AMA Nominations

Quick links:
The American Music Awards has unveiled their entire nomination list on Monday, October 26. Many prominent celebs like Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift have bagged several nominations this year. The 2020 AMAs will air on ABC at 8 pm on November 22, next month. Many artists have been flooding media by thanking the music event and sharing their voting links. Just like every year, the fan-voted show has also released instructions on how fans cast their vote for the ballot this year. Here’s taking a quick look at how celebs are sharing their AMA nominations reaction online:
Thanks @AMAs https://t.co/m0tq6rHkfp— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 26, 2020
Hotties we have 4 nominations at the AMA’s this year 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Go vote for the mf HotGirl coach https://t.co/SrAYWOTvXz and don’t miss the show on Nov 22nd 😛😛😛 pic.twitter.com/cOf2g0jG1Y— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 26, 2020
Billie has been nominated for Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock at the 2020 @AMAs. Vote at https://t.co/qtJtI3Xiok. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/fW4meb84fy— billie eilish (@billieeilish) October 26, 2020
4 NOMINATIONS for the 2020 #AMAs 💪🏾— DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) October 26, 2020
Go to https://t.co/y4Oo5tdyYw to vote. pic.twitter.com/JXR6kXAnGx
woke up to 3 @AMAs nominations this morning! so incredibly grateful to everyone who makes these things possible. y’all are really really good to us. just a reminder, these are fan-voted awards, so hit the link below and vote as much as possible! 🙏🙏https://t.co/SFg8ZdHW5X pic.twitter.com/s7KlAYVOcR— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) October 26, 2020
seeing so many of these @AMAs votes already. y’all are the best. ❤️ https://t.co/LQziYlTUvU— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) October 26, 2020
Excited to be nominated at the @AMAs. Vote now at https://t.co/BRw6vK17hY! #AMAs #weareolddominion pic.twitter.com/t7IOn03gXI— Old Dominion (@OldDominion) October 26, 2020
What a way to start the week. Thank you @AMAs for the nomination!! 🤠🚀 https://t.co/BAFwC4FSb8 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/hx8FgiDOFA— Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) October 26, 2020
Morgan has been nominated for the 2020 @AMAs! You can find out how to vote at https://t.co/EVL8GT6So7 and don't miss the show, November 22nd at 8/7c on ABC! #AMAs — Team MW pic.twitter.com/Peqeaapa2E— morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) October 26, 2020
Thank you so much for my @AMAs nom! 🙌🏽🥰 Don’t forget to vote Beasters ❤️ https://t.co/jnHIaVD7nO https://t.co/pxOb3M8WHo— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) October 26, 2020
TWO nominations for the 2020 @AMAs?!? Wow thanks y’all!!!!! Find out how you can vote at https://t.co/xz6oLrIOBc and don't miss the show, Nov 22nd at 8/7c on ABC! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/a3wWLXrLpP— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 26, 2020
