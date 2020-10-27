Last Updated:

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish & Other Artists React To AMA Nominations

Post 2020 AMA nominations list was shared by the award functions' creators, many prominent artists took to Twitter to share their reaction. Take a look here

The American Music Awards has unveiled their entire nomination list on Monday, October 26. Many prominent celebs like Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift have bagged several nominations this year. The 2020 AMAs will air on ABC at 8 pm on November 22, next month. Many artists have been flooding media by thanking the music event and sharing their voting links. Just like every year, the fan-voted show has also released instructions on how fans cast their vote for the ballot this year. Here’s taking a quick look at how celebs are sharing their AMA nominations reaction online:

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Billie Eilish

DaBaby

Dan+Shay

Few Other Celeb reacting to AMA nominations:

Check out the complete 2020 AMA nominations below: 

Artist of the Year

  • Justin Bieber
  • Post Malone
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Doja Cat
  • DaBaby
  • Lil Baby
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
  • Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
  • Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
  • Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

Favourite Social Artist

  • BTS
  • Billie Eilish
  • EXO
  • Ariana Grande
  • NCT 127

Favourite Music Video

  • Doja Cat, “Say So”
  • Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
  • Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
  • Taylor Swift, “cardigan”
  • The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favourite Male Artist -- Pop/Rock

  • Justin Bieber
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist -- Pop/Rock

  • Dua Lipa
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift

Favourite Duo or Group -- Pop/Rock

  • BTS
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5

Favourite Album -- Pop/Rock

  • Harry Styles, “Fine Line”
  • Taylor Swift, “folklore”
  • The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Favourite Song -- Pop/Rock

  • Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
  • Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
  • Post Malone, “Circles”
  • Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
  • The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favourite Male Artist -- Country

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Artist -- Country

  • Gabby Barrett
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Maren Morris

Favourite Duo or Group -- Country

  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Old Dominion

Favourite Album -- Country

  • Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”
  • Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”
  • Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”

Favourite Song -- Country

  • Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
  • Maren Morris, “The Bones”
  • Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

Favourite Male Artist -- Rap/Hip-Hop

  • DaBaby
  • Juice WRLD
  • Roddy Ricch

Favourite Female Artist -- Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite Album -- Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Lil Baby, “My Turn”
  • Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”
  • Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

Favourite Song -- Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
  • Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Favourite Male Artist -- Soul/R&B

  • Chris Brown
  • John Legend
  • The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist -- Soul/R&B

  • Jhene Aiko
  • Doja Cat
  • Summer Walker

Favourite Album -- Soul/R&B

  • Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”
  • Summer Walker, “Over It”
  • The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Favourite Song -- Soul/R&B

  • Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
  • Summer Walker, “Playing Games”
  • The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Favourite Male Artist -- Latin

  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Ozuna

Favourite Female Artist -- Latin

  • Becky G
  • KAROL G
  • Rosalía

Favourite Album -- Latin

  • Anuel AA, ”Emmanuel”
  • Bad Bunny, “Las que no iban a salir”
  • Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”

Favourite Song -- Latin

  • Bad Bunny, “Vete”
  • Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
  • KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Favorite artist -- alternative rock

  • Billie Eilish
  • Tame Impala
  • Twenty one pilots

Favourite Artist -- Adult Contemporary

  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5

Favourite Artist -- Contemporary Inspirational

  • Lauren Daigle
  • for KING & COUNTRY
  • Kanye West

Favourite Artist -- Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

  • Kygo
  • Lady Gaga
  • Marshmello

Favourite Soundtrack

  • "Birds of Prey: The Album"
  • "Frozen II"
  • "Trolls: World Tour"

