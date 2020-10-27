Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish & Other Artists React To AMA Nominations

The American Music Awards has unveiled their entire nomination list on Monday, October 26. Many prominent celebs like Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift have bagged several nominations this year. The 2020 AMAs will air on ABC at 8 pm on November 22, next month. Many artists have been flooding media by thanking the music event and sharing their voting links. Just like every year, the fan-voted show has also released instructions on how fans cast their vote for the ballot this year. Here’s taking a quick look at how celebs are sharing their AMA nominations reaction online:

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Hotties we have 4 nominations at the AMA’s this year 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Go vote for the mf HotGirl coach https://t.co/SrAYWOTvXz and don’t miss the show on Nov 22nd 😛😛😛 pic.twitter.com/cOf2g0jG1Y — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 26, 2020

Billie Eilish

Billie has been nominated for Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock at the 2020 @AMAs. Vote at https://t.co/qtJtI3Xiok. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/fW4meb84fy — billie eilish (@billieeilish) October 26, 2020

DaBaby

Dan+Shay

woke up to 3 @AMAs nominations this morning! so incredibly grateful to everyone who makes these things possible. y’all are really really good to us. just a reminder, these are fan-voted awards, so hit the link below and vote as much as possible! 🙏🙏https://t.co/SFg8ZdHW5X pic.twitter.com/s7KlAYVOcR — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) October 26, 2020

seeing so many of these @AMAs votes already. y’all are the best. ❤️ https://t.co/LQziYlTUvU — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) October 26, 2020

Few Other Celeb reacting to AMA nominations:

Morgan has been nominated for the 2020 @AMAs! You can find out how to vote at https://t.co/EVL8GT6So7 and don't miss the show, November 22nd at 8/7c on ABC! #AMAs — Team MW pic.twitter.com/Peqeaapa2E — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) October 26, 2020

Thank you so much for my @AMAs nom! 🙌🏽🥰 Don’t forget to vote Beasters ❤️ https://t.co/jnHIaVD7nO https://t.co/pxOb3M8WHo — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) October 26, 2020

TWO nominations for the 2020 @AMAs?!? Wow thanks y’all!!!!! Find out how you can vote at https://t.co/xz6oLrIOBc and don't miss the show, Nov 22nd at 8/7c on ABC! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/a3wWLXrLpP — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 26, 2020

Check out the complete 2020 AMA nominations below:

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

Favourite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favourite Music Video

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “cardigan”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favourite Male Artist -- Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist -- Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favourite Duo or Group -- Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite Album -- Pop/Rock

Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift, “folklore”

The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Favourite Song -- Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favourite Male Artist -- Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Artist -- Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favourite Duo or Group -- Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favourite Album -- Country

Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”

Favourite Song -- Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

Favourite Male Artist -- Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favourite Female Artist -- Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite Album -- Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby, “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

Favourite Song -- Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Favourite Male Artist -- Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist -- Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favourite Album -- Soul/R&B

Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker, “Over It”

The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Favourite Song -- Soul/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Summer Walker, “Playing Games”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Favourite Male Artist -- Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favourite Female Artist -- Latin

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favourite Album -- Latin

Anuel AA, ”Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny, “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”

Favourite Song -- Latin

Bad Bunny, “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Favorite artist -- alternative rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty one pilots

Favourite Artist -- Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite Artist -- Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favourite Artist -- Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favourite Soundtrack

"Birds of Prey: The Album"

"Frozen II"

"Trolls: World Tour"

(Promo Image Source: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion & Billie Eilish)

