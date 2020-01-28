Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Parents' Views On Her Marriage To Justin Bieber

Recently Hailey Bieber revealed that she took reassurance from her parents prior to getting married to Justin Bieber. Hailey said she was sure about her feeling for the Canadian pop singer but still needed an assurance. She said that she called up her parents, Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin and asked them if she really should get married to Justin Bieber. Read more to know about what Hailey Bieber’s parents said.

What Haily Bieber's parents said about Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage

Hailey Beiber asked her parents about their views on her marriage to Justin Bieber. Hailey thought her parents would ask her to relax, take a breath, think about it and see how she feels in the next 24 hours or a week. Much to her surprise, her parents ended up saying that he was meant to be for her.

Justin Bieber and wife, Hailey Bieber

The two stars had first met each other on a New Year party in the year 2009 and Justin had also shared a picture that featured him kissing Baldwin. Since then, the two had brief romantic flings over the years but their on and off relationship had grabbed a lot of attention. After Justin ended his relationship with Selena Gomez, he was spotted frequently with Hailey and since then the two have been extremely happy. This made the Canadian singer ask her the big question.

