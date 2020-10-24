Justin Bieber Shares Gripping Trailer Of 'Next Chapter' Documentary With Release Date

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber recently released the trailer of his upcoming documentary, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter on October 23 which chronicles Bieber's life in his quest for spiritual solace as well as his personal growth during the coronavirus pandemic. The trailer shows the 26-year-old pop star receiving a COVID-19 test and displays many confessionals about the relationship he's built with wife Hailey Baldwin and close pals Chance the Rapper and manager Scooter Braun.

Justin’s documentary is the second project Bieber has released on YouTube Originals as he premiered 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' in March. The pop singer also brought cameras into his home in Canada for his Facebook Watch series, 'The Biebers,' which also aired in the spring. In the YouTube series, the singer talked about his past drug use and depression. He admitted to using MDMA, mushrooms, and prescription cough syrup to get high, which Baldwin said she viewed as a self-medication tactic in order for Bieber to cope with anxiety.

In the trailer of his documentary, the Sorry singer sheds light on his marriage to Hailey Bieber in quarantine. Despite being forced to cancel his tour due to the pandemic, the 26-year-old singer said in the clip that “my relationship with Hailey flourished during the lockdown.” 'It allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was a beautiful thing,' Justin explained. 'And that turned into working on an album.' Apart from this, viewers and fans are also treated to snippets of the couple's loved-up life together, as they shared a kiss in the music studio and played with his wife's hair.

Recently, Bieber released the singles 'Holy' and 'Lonely,' a record about his child stardom. As reported by Fox News, during the YouTube series, Bieber also confessed that he reached a point where he felt that he was "dying," and his security team would check on him nightly to check his pulse. 'Justin Bieber: Next Chapter' is slated to begin streaming for free on YouTube on October 30.

