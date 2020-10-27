Justin Bieber Drops The Promo Video For 'Next Chapter', Says He Was Under A Lot Of Pain

Singer Justin Bieber recently premiered 'Justin Bieber: Next Chapter' promo on Instagram. The singer was seen talking about the pain he felt in his past and how it had made him a better person. Take a look at the promo and read more updates about Justin Bieber's new documentary.

Justin Bieber Next Chapter

The video starts with a question - 'You seem to be your best self right now, how did that happen?'. Fans then see Justin on the screen and he answers - 'Yes'. The video then shows many other shots and the singer is heard saying 'There is a lot more confidence in my relationships. There were times when I thought man will this pain ever gonna go away?' The video then shows many other shots of the singer and Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber as well.

Justin then talks about his relationship with God and how much it changed him. He is also seen talking about the quarantine and how much his tours being cancelled affected him. He also talks about how the quarantine helped him to focus on his relationship with Hailey. He finally adds that he wanted to make content that would inspire people and make people happy.

Justin Bieber's mother is also seen in the documentary. One of his friends is seen mentioning that he was happy to see that Justin could rise above the pain. Many loving shots with Hailey are also seen in Justin Bieber's new documentary.

Justin is then heard saying - 'I could have avoided a lot of pain. There's hope and then there's growth. All the things that we carve as an individual - You are good enough, you don't have put on a front'. The promo ends on a happy note. The caption mentions that Justin Bieber's new documentary will release on YouTube on October 30.

Many fans and celebs liked and commented on the post. Most celebs mentioned that they were eagerly waiting to see Justin's new documentary and others added that he had truly been strong for this one. Take a look at all the comments fans left on his post.

Pic Credit: Justin Bieber's Instagram

