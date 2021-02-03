Hailey Bieber Talks About Her Experience Amid Justin Bieber's Battle With Lyme Disease

American model and socialite Hailey Bieber recently shared her learnings from her singer-husband Justin Bieber's experience with Lyme disease. Justin Bieber's health has been the focus of media several times since his reveal in Jan 2020 on Instagram, where he said he had been battling Lyme disease. Hailey was a guest on the Women's Health UK podcast Going for Goal on Tuesday, Feb 2, where she explained that her husband's health situation has made her more receptive to any problems that she herself might be facing.

The 24-year-old socialite spoke candidly in her podcast with Going for Goal about the hate she faces from certain fans on social media. When asked about this particular situation, she explained how a situation like her husband Justin Bieber's Lyme disease, makes one more aware of their health and that it makes one pay more attention to symptoms. She also spoke about how it makes one pay more attention to how one feels.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's health

When asked about Justin Bieber's Lyme disease, Hailey spoke about how it's an interesting thing because a lot of people don't believe it's a real disease. Although she did not share details of her own experience, she did talk about how she herself has also dealt with Lyme disease. She spoke about how her husband Justin Bieber deals with issues relating to the disease 'very deeply' and also about how it's about finding the 'right doctors' who can get to the bottom of any health issues one might have.

When it comes to her own health, Baldwin expressed that exercise plays a key role in keeping her mentally and physically strong. She spoke about how she enjoys doing Pilates and boxing when it comes to cardio which she does a couple of sessions in a week at the gym. Hailey spoke about how she used to be a ballet dancer which is why she believes that Pilates is the right choice for her.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have been married for more than 2 years now. They officially began their relationship in May 2018, were engaged in July 2018 and confirmed their marriage in November 2018. The couple usually posts adorable photos of them together on social media. Take a look below.

