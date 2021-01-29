Justin Bieber Releases Alternate Music Video Of 'Anyone' Featuring Wife Hailey | Watch

Justin Bieber recently released his new single titled Anyone and it has garnered over 45 million views, ever since it released a few weeks ago, on January 1, 2021. Bieber released an alternate music video on his channel a few hours back, which features his wife and model Hailey Bieber. Read on to know more about the music video of Anyone.

Justin Bieber's wife features in Anyone music video

The Baby singer recently released a new alternate music video for his latest track titled Anyone, which shows him in the character of a boxer. The alternate video though is completely different and features Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber sharing intimate moments together. The video starts with Hailey standing on a cliff, wearing a pair of denim shorts, a crop top with a jacket, and her hair tied neatly in a bun with a pair of hoops. A while into the music video, the couple can be seen sharing cozy moments together while snuggling, hugging, and kissing each other. The video directed by Joe Termini includes grainy black-and-white footage that shows some intimate moments between the 26-year-old pop star and his model wife as they cuddle in bed. The rest of the scenes mostly put the highlight on Hailey as his muse as she poses on the cliff, swims, and boards a yacht among other things. You can see it here.

Justin released Anyone on January 1, 2021, along with its first music video, which shows the Sorry singer portraying a 1940s boxer whose powerful love for his other half inspires him to train, fight, and become a champion. Hollywood actor Zoey Deutch plays Justin's love interest in the video. The single, which followed up his 2020 track Monster, has peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his 22nd top 10 in the United States.

As reported by Daily Mail, Justin revealed he was back in the studio laying down new tracks. He even took to Instagram and posted a picture, clicked by Rory Kramer, and captioned it, "Going over track listing for the album." You can see Justin's Instagram post here.

Image Credits: Justin Bieber Official Instagram Account

