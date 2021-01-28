Remember When BTS' V Crooned Justin Bieber's 'Holy' And The BTS ARMY Melted? Watch!

The South Korean K-pop band BTS has made a global presence in a short span of time. The septet who have made a name in the music industry with their chart-topping songs recently appeared for many interviews in different countries. In January itself, the septet had made an appearance on Tokopedia WIB TV Show. In the episode clip, one could see BTS' V humming to the lyrics of Justin Bieber's Holy which received a lot of love from the BTS ARMY. Watch the complete video.

BTS' V sings Justin Bieber's 'Holy' on Tokopedia's TV show

BTS fan accounts on YouTube have recently shared a clip of BTS' V singing Holy. The group had appeared on the WIB event Tokopedia TV show, during the new years. In the clip shared by the Run BTS' fan YouTube account, one can see that the seven members are playing a small game in the Tokopedia TV show.

Meanwhile, BTS' V was seen humming Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper's song Holy on the New Year special episode. Even though V sang for only a few seconds, it was enough for the BTS ARMY to request a full version of the song from the singer.

All the seven members were seen wishing their Indonesian fans a happy new year. Each of the seven members attended this event and gave their messages for the fans from Indonesia.

Check out the comments from BTS ARMY after hearing Kim Taehyung's songs on the show

WAIT TAEHYUNG SANG HOLY OMG I WON AGAIN — ᴴᴼᴾᴱ KAT ⁷ ☀️ (@MinSGeniusxx) January 25, 2021

that proud look of hobi when taehyung singing 'Holy'. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/2CU1oTJdzI — ᴮᴱBTS History₇ (@BTS_History613) January 25, 2021

The song Holy is from Justin Bieber's latest album called Home for Christmas. Back in September 2020, Justin Bieber gave a mini tribute to BTS via a voiceover for E! News. Bieber said "If anyone knows how to make history, it's BTS. The K-Pop group has been shattering records across the global music industry. From ringing in the New Year in Times Square to Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, they performed in Grand Central Station for The Tonight Show and wowed at this year's virtual VMAs." He also addressed the fact that usually, non-English songs struggle to crawl at the top of the Billboard charts, but BTS's hit songs have created space in the listener's hearts with their chart-topping numbers.

