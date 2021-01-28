Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Bieber Spotted On A Coffee Run In Green Outfits; See Here

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber looked adorable as they displayed their longtime affinity for wearing coordinating outfits on Tuesday, in Beverly Hills, California. After stopping at their regular coffee spot Blue Bottle Coffee, the 26-year-old singer rocked a green hoodie, from his clothing label Drew House, featuring a smiley face logo with his middle name written across the chest. He completed his sporty look with a beige zip-up jacket, matching face mask, a grey beanie and an eye-catching pair of rainbow sneakers with bright white shoelaces. Check out the images here!

Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin Bieber put on a more stylish display in a quilted puffer vest and purse, which were both the same shade as her hubby's sweatshirt. Hailey Bieber, 24, bundled up in a fuzzy sweatshirt and black leather trousers, which was hugging her body perfectly. Like Justin, who also held onto his warm coffee, the blonde beauty kept her nose and mouth covered at all times amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She kept her long dark blonde hair styled in loose waves and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup. Before exiting their vehicle together, the pair closely flanked each other's sides as they made their way into an office building.

Justin Bieber on his upcoming sixth album

As reported by Daily Mail, Justin revealed he was back in the studio laying down new tracks. "Going over tracklisting for the album," he captioned a candid snapshot by photographer Rory Kramer while he was overlooking the audio controls. He released Changes on February 14 last year, an album which saw moderate success but was incomparable to his Purpose album.

Meanwhile, his studio album, which dropped on Nov. 13, 2015, has become certified five times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, with hits including What Do You Mean, Sorry and Love Yourself also breaking the Billboard charts.

According to Billboard, he went on to sell more than one million tickets to his years-long Purpose World Tour, before cutting it short by 14 shows due to depression and exhaustion. In one black-and-white shot, Justin looked completely in his element and wrote: "How this album makes me feel." Fans are eagerly awaiting what will be his sixth studio album and only his second catalogue of work in the last six years. Justin Bieber also features on Monster from fellow Canadian singing sensation Shawn Mendes’ album Wonder last year.

