James Norton Named 'favourite' Contender To Play The Next James Bond

British actor James Norton has been named as the new favourite actor in the running to play the super spy in the next James Bond film, international media has reported. The McMafia star reportedly celebrated the news during the New Year. James who is currently starring in The Trial Of Christine Keeler couldn't be reached for comment.

Read: Jack Lowden Reveals Whether He Will Take Daniel Craig's Legacy Ahead As James Bond

The next James Bond?

The race for the new James Bond began in 2016 when Daniel Craig said that he doesn't want to be cast in the future films of the franchise. Daniel, however, went on to star in the next two films of the series, Skyfall and Spectre. Idris Elba, Jack Lowden, and Richard Madden were also doing rounds as contenders for the iconic role.

However, it was later reported that the producers wanted a British man to play the character. Speculations of David Beckham and Tom Hiddleston as possible replacements were also doing rounds at one time.

Read: Rami Malek Reveals That Freddie Mercury Inspired His James Bond Villain Character

The latest film of the series - No Time To Die is set to be released in April 2020. The film stars Daniel Craig for the last time and fans are already excited to see their favourite actor perform some mindblowing stunts. American singer Beyonce posted a picture of herself sipping Martini on Friday which led to the fans speculating that she could be performing the theme tune for the new film.

Read: Daniel Craig To Sport Grey Hair For The First Time In New James Bond Film, No Time To Die

Meanwhile, James Norton is busy promoting his new film Mr. Jones, which is set in 1933 and is based on a true story. The movie will follow a journalist named Gareth Jones who travels to the Soviet Union and uncovers some unpleasant truths about an international conspiracy. The movie is scheduled to release on February 7 this year.

James also stars in a movie titled Little Women alongside Emma Watson, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep.

Read: Daniel Craig Movies With Popular Female Actors Which The James Bond Fandom Loves



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.