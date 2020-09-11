Halle Berry Feels Heartbroken As She's The Only Black Woman To Win Best Actress At Oscars

Halle Berry created history after winning the Best Actress Award at the Academy Awards in 2002 for her performance in Monster’s Ball. However, now she feels heartbroken for being the only Black woman who has been named Black Best Actress Oscar Winner. During her recent interview with Variety, Halle Berry expressed disappointment that no Black woman has been honoured with the award since she stood at the stage 18 years ago. Read ahead for more details.

Halle Berry feels heartbroken

Talking about the same, Halle Berry said that she thought Cynthia Erivo from Harriet would win the award. However, instead of Cynthia, The Favourite's Olivia Colman was honoured with the accolades. Berry also added that, in 2016, when Negga was nominated for Loving, she thought Negga had a really good shot at it too. However, it did not work as Halle thought. The actor further said that she thought there were women that rightfully, arguably, could have, should have, won the award. She also wondered why it hasn’t gone that way.

Furthermost, Halle Berry revealed that she is still conflicted about her representation in Oscars. She said it is one of the biggest heartbreaks ever. She also shared that the morning after she won the award, she thought she had chosen to open a door. She said she questioned herself if winning was an important moment or it was just an important moment for her. She wanted to believe it was so much bigger than her as it felt so much bigger to her, mainly because she knew others should have been there before her and they weren’t, Halle Berry added.

Talking about her struggles in Hollywood even after winning an Oscar, she said it was natural to think that a statue would change anything. However, it was just a delusion. The actor added that just because she won an award doesn’t mean that, magically, the next day, there was a place for her. She was just continuing to forge a way out of no way, Halle Berry concluded.

Halle Berry's feature film directorial debut

Halle Berry is all set to make her feature film directorial debut at the Toronto Film Festival with the sports drama Bruised. The film premieres in Toronto on September 12, Saturday. Apart from Berry, the film also stars Shamier Anderson, Adan Canto and Sheila Atim.

