Halle Berry Withdraws From Essaying Transgender Role In Upcoming Film After Backlash

Halle Berry recently tweeted and apologised for considering to perform the role of a transgender in a yet-untitled movie. The actor tweeted that over the weekend, she had the opportunity to discuss her consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man. She further said that being a cisgender woman, she apologises for considering to perform a role like this earlier.

She also mentioned that she has now realised that she should not have considered this role and that the transgender community should be given an opportunity to tell their own stories. Furthermore, her note read, “I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and will continue to listen, educate, and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Halle Berry tweeted this in response to her earlier announcement about performing the role of a transgender. The actor, in an interview with an entertainment portal, said that she would probably play the role of a transgender man in her next film. She also talked about the storyline of the movie and said that the film is about a woman who is a trans character, so she’s a woman that transitioned into a man. Halle Berry faced a lot of criticism and backlash after her announcement as she misgendered her character several times during the interview. Netflix’s Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen documentary’s team also criticised Halle Berry for the same.

Also Read| Halle Berry, Neha Kakkar, Anne Hathaway take the Pillow Challenge and nail it; watch

Hi @halleberry, we heard you're considering playing a trans man in your next project. We ask that you please watch @Disclosure_Doc on @netflix first to understand how cis actors like yourself acting in trans roles has major cultural consequences offscreen. #DisclosureNetflix — Disclosure Documentary (@Disclosure_Doc) July 6, 2020

After Halle Berry announced her withdrawal, she was hailed by the organisation GLAAD, an LGBTQ-focused non-profit organisation.

Also Read| Michael Jackson wanted to date Halle Berry, claims singer Babyface

We are pleased that @halleberry listened to the concerns of transgender people and learned from them. Other powerful people should do the same. A good place to start is by watching @Disclosure_Doc to learn about trans representation in media. https://t.co/SAxSvXxbk3 — GLAAD (@glaad) July 7, 2020

Also Read| Halle Berry aces the pillow challenge in all black look, see pics

On the work front,

Halle Berry was last seen in the movie John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. Helmed by Chad Stahelski, it also stars Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane.The film is the third installment in the John Wick franchise. She will soon star in an upcoming sports drama Bruised. The actor is reportedly directing the movie.

Also Read| Akshay Kumar hails Centre's 'progressive' move to induct transgenders in forces

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.