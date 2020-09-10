Halle Berry Reveals Difficulties Of Working With Director Bryan Singer On X-Men Movie

Halle Berry is known for her amazing performances in Hollywood movies. She is popular for playing the role of Storm in the X-Men movie franchise. She played the character for the first time in the 2000 movie X-Men. She appeared in a total of four X-Men movies. She bid adieu to Storm with the 2014 movie, X-Men: Days Of Future Past. The movie was helmed by Bryan Singer. In a recent interview with Variety, Halle Berry opened up about the challenges she had to face while working with Bryan Singer on X-Men: Days Of Future Past. Here's what she had to say about working with Bryan Singer on X-Men: Days Of Future Past.

Halle Berry on difficulties of working with Bryan Singer

In the interview, Halle Berry admitted that she fought with Bryan Singer on numerous occasions while working on X-Men: Days Of Future Past. She described Bryan Singer as not the easiest guy to work with. She further mentioned, she does not have to repeat the stories about him and the challenges that he faces and what he struggles with as everyone has already heard them. Talking about her equation with Bryan Singer, Halle Berry said that sometimes she would be very angry with him and she also got into a few fights with him.

She also said a few cuss words out of her sheer frustration. Halle Berry added when she works, she is serious about it and when it gets compromised, she gets a little nutty. Halle Berry said she has a lot of compassion for people who are struggling with something and Bryan Singer does struggle but sometimes because of that he just did not feel present. She also shared that while all this was happening, they were outside in their characters shooting in freezing weather of Banff, Canada and he could not focus which made her a little mad.

Bryan Singer controversy

Halle Berry is not the first one to speak out against the difficulties of shooting with Bryan Singer. In an interview to Variety earlier this year, Olivia Munn had also opened up about the difficulties of working with Bryan Singer. She had played the role of Psylocke in X-Men: Days Of Future Past and had said that Bryan Singer had disappeared from the sets in Canada while shooting for the movie. According to the same report, Bryan Singer has also been accused of sexually assaulting at least four men who have also claimed that they were underage at the time. Bryan Singer has denied these claims. He was also fired mid-shoot from 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody for not showing up which he has denied, the report added.

