Kim Kardashian Turns Photographer On Daughters North And Chicago's Insistence; See Pics

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian turned photographer for daughters North West and Chicago West. On August 25, 2020, Kim took to Instagram to give fans a sneak-peak into her daughter's 'aww-dorable' photoshoot. In a streak of pictures shared by the 39-year-old, North and Chicago flaunted their million-dollar smile as they perched on a wooden rail.

The photoshoot of Kim Kardashian's daughters has a surprising end

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian, who is often seen in front of the camera, turned photographer on her daughter's insistence. The owner of KKW Beauty shared several pictures from her daughters North and Chicago's photoshoot as they modelled for mommy in cutesy outfits. However, their photoshoot had a hilarious surprising end as the mother of four teased in her caption.

Both North and Chicago were all smiles as they posed on a wooden rail in extravagant outfits. While the two-year-old Chicago modelled in a blue t-shirt paired with cream overalls, the seven-year-old North donned a black tank top along with a kids-sized version of mom's SKIMS knit pants.

In terms of footwear, North rocked a neon pink and brown leather boots, while Chicago flaunted dad Kanye West's Yeezy sandals. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star jokingly wrote, "My girls wanted to do a photoshoot together sitting up on this rail. Swipe to the right to see how it ended (sic)".

In the first photo shared by her, North and Chicago are smiling sweetly at the camera as they perched on the wooden rail, surrounded by lush greenery. In the second photo, the 7-year-old is seen instructing her younger sibling by art directing their impromptu photoshoot. However, as the photos progress, North is seen trying to make Chicago pout for the camera while all the toddler does is stick her tongue out. Further, while success seemed to be at the cusp in the next shot with Chi Chi trying to mimic her elder sister, the sister duo fell off the rail in the final shot shared by mother Kim.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian's highly-anticipated SKIMS collection will soon be out for sale. The collection goes live on August 27, 2020, revealed the Kar-Jenner sister herself on Instagram. She announced the date and wrote, "This is one of my favourite collections!".

