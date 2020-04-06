Halle Berry To Gal Gadot: Here Is How Hollywood Actresses Spent Their Weekend

With everyone stuck in quarantine, the latest source of entertainment for fans is watching what their favourite idols are up to. The stars are trying their best to reach out to their fans through their social media as they hold live sessions while signers try to host live concerts. The celebrities are also quite active on their social media as they share snaps from their quarantine life to keep their fans updated about everything. They are also making use of their platforms and urging fans to stay home amid this pandemic. Take a look at how Hollywood celebs like Halle Berry, Gal Gadot and more spent their weekends.

How Hollywood actresses spent their weekend

Halle Berry

Halle Berry is known to post a fitness Friday post every weekend. But it seems like she was all caught up this weekend and post the Fitness Friday post a day late. She shared in the caption with her fans that she had a crazy week and shared that she just turned in the first cut of her directorial debut film Bruised.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot spent her weekend with her Wonder Woman crew over a video call. The cast celebrated the birthday of their co-star Pedro Pascal. Gal took to her social media to post a picture of cupcakes and candles placed in front of her tab.

Nicole Kidman

It seems that Nicole Kidman had the time of her life with her pets. She took to her social media to share a picture with her dog. She mentioned in the caption how the dog may be the youngest but is the wisest member of her family.

Natalie Portman

It seems that Natalie Portman is using the quarantine time to catch up on her reading list. She shared a post on her social media where she is seen posing with a book. She mentioned in her caption that she is having a hard time reading and focusing on anything and then went on to appreciate how interesting the book is.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard also spent her weekend with her pet dog. She took to her social media to share a post with her pet dog as they are seen sitting on a log at the beach. She captioned the post, "Feeling the love from my quarantine companion". [sic]

