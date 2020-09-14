Halle Berry Left 'speechless' With Netflix Offering Her $20 Million For Upcoming Film

Halle Berry was left completely speechless after receiving a huge deal from online streaming giant Netflix. According to a report by Variety, the streaming platform offered Halle Berry approximately $20 Million for her upcoming film. Taking to Twitter, Halle Berry expressed her gratitude towards Netflix for believing in her vision.

The actor in her tweet also wrote that she cannot wait for everyone to watch the film Bruised. The upcoming film will not only star Halle Berry but it also marks the directorial debut of the actor. Thus it came as a surprise to Halle Berry after the huge offer was made by Netflix. According to the news portal, the makers have been trying to close the deal at $20 million. Endeavor Content will be the one representing the filmmakers for the deal along with Sierra assisting on international. As of now, it is unsure as to when the makers of Bruised will lock their deal and deliver the rights to the streaming service.

I am speechless. Thank you @netflix for believing in my vision, cannot wait for y’all to finally see #BruisedTheMovie.♥️ https://t.co/t2Ieg3Jpxv via @variety — Halle Berry (@halleberry) September 11, 2020

Fans have now gotten excited after this news and are really looking forward to watching Halle Berry in her directorial debut for the film. Halle Berry along with directing will also star in the film as a washed-up Mixed Martial Arts fighter. The story of Bruised revolves around the life of a mother who seeks redemption as an athlete and as a parent. The film will also be screened at the Toronto film festival. In one of the interviews with the same news portal, Halle Berry revealed that she suffered two broken ribs during the filming of Bruised.

She added that due to the injury the whole production was almost halted. However, the actor refused to stop and remarked that she had been preparing for a long time. Thus she did not want the productions to be halted. Further on, Halle Berry added that she tried to convince herself to keep going on and not stop. She even mentioned that she had been rehearsing for a long time and thus she believed she was ready. Hence the filming was later continued, according to the news portal.

