Halle Berry Confirms Her Relationship With Van Hunt, Says ‘Now Ya Know’

Halle Berry recently took to her social media to confirm her relationship with singer Van Hunt. The actor shared a picture of herself enjoying a drink but it was her black t-shirt with the logo of her beau Van Hunt printed on it which grabs all the attention. The actor also opted for an olive green cap with the entire look.

Also Read: Halle Berry Left 'speechless' With Netflix Offering Her $20 Million For Upcoming Film

Halle Berry confirms her relationship with Van Hunt

Talking about the picture, the Catwoman actor captioned it stating, 'Now Ya Know' with a heart and a feet emoji. The caption referred to the sneak-peek Instagram post of the actor wherein she had shared a picture of her legs intertwined with Van's. Halle had captioned the earlier post as Sunday Funday. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor confirming her relationship with Van along with the earlier post shared by her.

Also Read: Halle Berry Is 'speechless' As Netflix Acquired The Rights Of Her Film 'Bruised'

Van Hunt made his album debut in 2004

Earlier Halle had also shared a picture with Van on her social media while thanking her fans on her birthday while Van had shared a picture of a 'mystery woman' planting a kiss on his cheeks and he had captioned the picture stating, 'kisses land softly.' Talking about Halle's current beau, Hunt had gone on to release his debut album in the year 2004 and a follow-up album, On The Jungle Floor in the year 2006.

The singer also went on to win a Grammy in the year 2007 for best R&B performance by a group in vocals or a duo after he appeared in the tribute version of the track Family Affair by Family Stone and Sly. The singer has also delivered hits like Dust, Character and What Can I Say.

Also Read: Halle Berry Feels Heartbroken As She's The Only Black Woman To Win Best Actress At Oscars

Halle was previously married to actor Olivier Martinez with whom she has a 6-year-old son, Maceo. The Monster's Ball actor is also mother to a 12-year-old daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. The actor was also earlier married to singer-actor Eric Bennet and baseball player David Justice. Halle had earlier revealed in a live Instagram chat in April with Lena Waithe that she is currently spending more time focusing on herself as well as her children than in dating.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.