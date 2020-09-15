Halle Berry Is 'speechless' As Netflix Acquired The Rights Of Her Film 'Bruised'

Oscar-winner Halle Berry made her directorial debut with an MMA themed film titled Bruised. After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, Netflix has acquired the rights of the movie. And on hearing this news, the director is speechless. Read to know what this is about.

According to a report in Deadline, Netflix has made an eight-figure deal of nearly $ 20 million to obtain rights to the movie Bruised, which co-stars UFC flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko. Endeavour Content and Netflix eventually brokered the deal before Bruised finally premiered in the audience on Saturday.

After realising she wanted to make Bruised, Halle Berry had found a passion project. Berry decided to step behind the camera for the first time, after being unable to team up with a director to produce the movie, while still acting in the lead role.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Halle also shared the news with her fans. The actor shared a picture of her from the film and all revealed how stunned she is with the news. She wrote, “I am speechless. Thank you @netflix for believing in my vision, cannot wait for y’all to finally see #BruisedTheMovie.” Take a look at her tweet below.

Fans have now gotten excited after this news and are really looking forward to watching Halle Berry in her directorial debut for the film. They have also taken to the microblogging site expressing their eagerness for the film.

About the film’s plot

As a washed-up MMA champion looking for redemption, Halle Berry stars as both an athlete and a mother. Since losing a significant match years ago, Jackie "Justice" (Berry) has been working several jobs and surviving. Her love for the sport is reignited when her boyfriend, Desi (Adan Canto), tries to trick her into going to an underground fight.

As Jackie plans to return to "the one thing she's good at," her son is dropped off at her doorstep until abandoned. Confronted with her past decisions and traumas, Jackie will have to struggle to regain the two most important things she has gone away from Manny, six, and an MMA title. The film currently airs on Netflix.

