Hallmark Movie Starring Trevor Donovan Looking For Paid Extras In Wilmington; Read

The casting director for the Hallmark movie USS Christmas is looking for paid extras for multiple days of filming in Wilmington starting from Monday, September 21.USS Christmas is a Christmas love story written and created by Dateline NBC correspondent, Andrea Canning. The plot will revolve around the lives of Navy fighter pilot Billy Jenkins and news reporter Maddi Contino.

According to WECT, the TW Cast and Recruit are looking for extras for the movie USS Christmas. It is also reported that filming will begin from September 21 through September 24, 2020. A spokesman also told the portal that extras must be available for filming on September 24. It was further added that the company is looking for both, males and females, of all ethnicities, and must be over 20 years old. It was also revealed that anyone who wishes to apply should have past or present Navy experience, and must provide their own formal Navy Blues uniform and also an everyday uniform.

The extras will also receive an additional $50 for bringing their own uniform and are also required to have regulation haircuts. The extras selected will be paid $64 for eight hours. There will also be additional pay for bringing a wardrobe and getting a coronavirus test done. If interested one can apply wilmybg@twcastandrecuit.com with the subject line: Navy Submission.

About the film

The film stars Trevor Donovan and Jen Lilley in lead roles. They will also be filmed at the USS Yorktown in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. Trevor also took to his Facebook handle to reveal details about the same. He said that he will be in Wilmington at the beginning of September and will also be joined with Jen Lilley. The actor also wrote saying, “Can't wait to start filming in these beautiful locations”. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

Trevor will be seen in Sean McNamara’s JL Family Ranch 2 alongside Jon Voight, James Caan and Teri Polo in pivotal roles. The film has completed its filming process and however, no details about the release date have been revealed by the makers. He will also be seen in Michael B. Chait’s Wolf Hound.

