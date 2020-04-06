Logan Williams: List Of Films And TV Series That He Featured In

Logan Williams, who portrayed the role of young Barry Allen in The Flash, has died at the age of 16. The young actor passed away on April 3, 2020, as confirmed by his mother Marlyse Williams. The young actor made his debut in Colour Of Rain in 2014. Below is his work in film and television.

Logan Williams' films and television shows

Since the actor was very young, his body of work was limited. However, Logan Williams was well known for portraying the role of a young Barry Allen in CW’s The Flash. Logan reportedly landed his very first audition when he was ten years old playing the part of Jack Spehn in the Hallmark movie Color of Rain. Apart from The Flash, Logan also worked with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki in CW’s Supernatural. He appeared in the eleventh season of the show, starring in the episode named Plush. He also played the role of young Elliot in the television series The Whispers.

Actor Grant Gustin, who plays the titular character in The Flash and whose younger version was played by Logan Williams, mourned the death of his co-star in an Instagram post.

The actor was devastated by the sad demise and paid his respects to the family. "Just hearing the devastating news," he wrote on a photo of himself, Logan and co-star Jesse L Martin, who plays the role of Joe West in the television series. Gustin appreciated Williams not only for his acting skills but also for his professionalism on his Instagram post. The coronavirus pandemic has also made it difficult for the family.

Logan Williams' death

Speaking about the demise, his mother said that she and the family are devastated. Though the cause of his demise hasn't been disclosed, it has been reported that it was sudden death. She also added that the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing rules have made the family's mourning more difficult.

