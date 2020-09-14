'Love In Winterland' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This Hallmark Movie

Love in Winterland is one of the most popular romantic movies of this year. The movie helmed and produced by Pat Williams revolves around the adorable story of Ally and Brett. The plot of the movie sees Ally as a finalist on a dating show who must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date.

The promo of the movie received a huge response. The audience can watch the romantic drama on Hallmark. A lot of people are wondering about the Love in Winterland cast and their characters. For all the people who are curious about Hallmark's Love in Winterland cast and their characters, here is everything you need to know about it.

Italia Ricci as Ally

The protagonist of Hallmark's Love in Winterland cast is played by Canadian actor Italia Ricci. She is the final contestant on the dating show in the movie. She is best known for her role of Emily Rhodes in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Designated Survivor. She has also appeared in ABC’s Chasing Life as April Carver and has also guest-starred in Supergirl. She has also acted in movies like Joseph Gordon Levitt’s Don Jon and the independent movie The Remaining.

Chad Michael Murray in Love in Winterland

Popular American actor Chad Michael Murray plays the role of Brett in Hallmark's Love in Winterland cast. He is best known for playing Lucas Scott in the popular drama One Tree Hill. He became a household name with his recurring role as Charlie Todd in Dawson's Creek and as Tristan Dugray in Gilmore Girls. Apart from several TV shows, he has several movies under his belt like Freaky Friday (2003), A Cinderella Story (2004), House of Wax (2005) and Fruitvale Station (2013). Recently he was seen in Riverdale as Edgar Evernever.

Jack Turner as Tanner

Jack Turner plays the role of Tanner in Hallmark's Love in Winterland cast. He moved to LA in 2012 and since then has featured in several TV commercials, TV shows and movies. He made his debut with The 10 Year Plan where he played the love-sick romantic Myles. He was also a part of Stitchers for two seasons as Liam Granger. His first role on TV came with DC's Legends of Tomorrow as JRR Tolkien.

According to IMDb, here is a complete list of Hallmark’s Love in Winterland cast

Aliyah O'Brien as Lauren Burns

Wanda Cannon as Molly Wilson

Michael Kopsa as Tom Wilson

Brittney Wilson as Rosie

Serge Houde as Walter Sprodling

Edwin Perez as Sam

Trish Allen as Darla

Teagan Vincze as Helene

Kirsten Robek as Trish Turner

Gelsea Mae as Jennifer

Ben Wilkinson as Host (as Benjamin Wilkinson)

Angela Case as Lola

Stefania Indelicato as Ruth

Christie Burke as Sandra / Editor

Promo Image Credits: Italia Ricci Instagram

