Where Was Timeless Love Filmed? Know The Beautiful Locations Used In This Hallmark Movie

As its name suggests, Timeless Love is a story of love that's beyond logic, but precious at the same time. The lead pair is played by Rachel Skarsten as Megan and Brant Daugherty as Thomas. Romantic dramas have always had a prominent audience, as these movies give you a hope of love even during despair. Hallmark movies have been known to be similar in the context of love stories. Timeless Love has also accomplished to showcase a feel-good romance story that brings back your belief in true love.

Where was Timeless Love filmed?

This warm romantic movie was filmed in the chilly weather of Utah. According to heavy.com, the premiere announcement of Timeless Love was done by the Utah Film Commission on Twitter. They even gave out some of the locations where the shoot had taken place, encouraging the viewers to recognise the other unnamed locations of the state seen in the movie. Filming of Timeless Love includes shots of the Utah Valley Simulation Center and UVU. The aquarium scene was shot at the Living Planet Aquarium in Draper. Some scenes were filmed at the Aspenwood Manor in Provo, Utah while some were shot in Orem. The farm scenes were shot at Wadley Farms in Lindon.

Timeless Love Movie



Starring Batwoman actress Rachel Skarsten as Megan and Pretty Little Liars actor Brant Daugherty as Thomas in lead roles, the story starts with Megan waking up from a coma. She had been in a coma for almost 2 years, during which she dreamt about her family life, with husband Thomas and their two kids. However, after waking up she realises it was all just a dream, although it seemed very real. She then incidentally meets Thomas, the man who was her husband in the dream, in real life. The movie tells their real-life story now, with some sweet and funny moments and maybe a simple love story that defies logic.

'Timeless Love' Movie Review



With a rating of 7/10 on IMDb.com, this Hallmark movie directed by Brian Brough has managed to win hearts through its hopeless, romantic storyline. The reception of the movie by its audience has been good, with most of them appreciating the sensitivity with which Megan addresses the issue of losing her family when she wakes up from a coma. It has its share of emotional moments that could pull you in, and give you hope as Megan continues to try and build back the family she had. The path she chooses isn't made up either as she acts sensible and mature but still determined to find love that she lost.

