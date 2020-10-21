'Halloween 4' Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In This 1988 Cult Classic

Halloween 4 is one of the cult classic movies in the thriller genre. The movie is helmed by Dwight H. Little and is written by Alan B. McElroy. It is the fourth instalment in the Halloween franchise. The movie sees the return of Michael Myers to Haddonfield to kill his niece Jamie Lloyd. The film is titled as Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. The movie is a direct sequel to the second instalment of the franchise and ignores the events of Halloween III: Season of the Witch. The movie mostly received negative reviews from the critics but it developed a strong cult following since its release. The cast of the film was also praised for their performances. Here is a look at the Halloween 4 cast with details about the actor and their character on screen.

Halloween 4 cast

Donald Pleasence as Dr Sam Loomis

The actor Donald Pleasence had played the role of Dr Sam Loomis in the Halloween 4 cast. He is one of the main protagonists from the overall series. The role of Dr Sam Loomis is that of the archenemy to Michael Myers. Donald Pleasence was known for his roles in movies like The Great Escape, THX 1138 the James Bond movie You Only Live Twice among others.

Ellie Cornell as Rachel Carruthers

The actor Ellie Cornell played the role of Rachel Carruthers in the Halloween 4 cast. She is the only child of Richard and Darlene Carruthers. Over the years, Ellie Cornell has been a part of several popular movies and TV shows.

Danielle Harris as Jamie Lloyd

Popular actor Danielle Harris played the role of Jamie Lloydd in the Halloween 4 movie cast. She is the niece of Michael Myers and the daughter of Laurie Strode. Danielle Harris became a household name with her role in the Halloween 4 cast. Over the years she has been featured in several movies. Danielle Harris has also worked as a voice actor in several movies and TV shows.

George P Wilbur as Michael Myers

The pivotal role of Michael Myers was played by George P Wilbur in the movie. Michael Myers is the gruesome masked murderer. George P Wilbur was the first actor in the franchise to play the murderer more than once. He had also worked as a professional stuntman before.

Michael Pataki as Dr Hoffman

The role of Dr Hoffman was played by Michael Pataki in Halloween 4 cast. He was an American actor and voice artist. He has been a part of several hit TV shows and movies like Love at First Bite, The Onion Bite, Rocky IV, Bonanza, Run for Your Life, etc.

