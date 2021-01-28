Halsey Announces Her Pregnancy, Various Celebrities Congratulate The Couple

It seems to be a new point in life for well-known singer Halsey, as she is about to become a mother. The news has been shared by the singer herself on social media. Being followed by millions of people on Instagram, her latest post in which she has announced her pregnancy has gone viral. A number of popular celebrities have commented on her post and sent their best wishes. Have a look at her Instagram post which carried the news along with the wishes sent by several celebrities in the comments.

Halsey announces pregnancy, receives love and wishes by celebs

Halsey has remained rather open and honest about her opinions on social media since the beginning, and is often seen interacting with her fans. However, her latest post on Instagram was the one in which she made a major announcement about her personal life.

Showing off her baby bump in a few pictures, she has posted this exciting news for her fans and followers. She wrote in her caption, “surprise! ðŸ¼ðŸŒˆðŸ‘¼ðŸ»”. She also credited the photographer who was responsible behind the photo shoot. Her post was soon followed by a barrage of messages from several celebrities on social media.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo made two comments on the post, showing her excitement and saying that she was sending all her love for Halsey. Another comment was made by the popular singer Perrie Edwards who congratulated her for the good news. Famous singer and songwriter Kelsea Ballerini also showed her excitement for the news in the comments. Raye summed up her wishes for Halsey by simply saying “Congratulations Mama!!!”. The news has thus come as a positive surprise not just for Halsey’s fans, but also for several other celebrities who seemed to be visibly excited in the comments section.

Images courtesy: Halsey's Instagram comments

This will be the first child of Halsey, along with her boyfriend Alev Aydin. The couple have dated each other for a while and have now been blessed with their first child. Along with a successful singing career, Halsey has also raised her voice on several social issues. She also made a cameo experience in the film A Star Is Born.

