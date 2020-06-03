Halsey Posts Videos Of Police Brutality Towards BLM Protesters, Says 'begging You To Care'

Halsey took to her Instagram account and shared clips and pictures to give a brutally candid look of protests happening in Los Angeles. Halsey is one of the celebrities who took to the streets and joined people in the Black Lives Matter movement and protested the death of George Floyd. The singer is not only marching alongside the protesters but is also tending to injuries and providing medical care to the people there.

Halsey posts videos and pics from the BLM Movement

The singer spent her weekend on the front lines of protests against police brutality and racial injustice. Halsey even shared with her fans that since most of the medical professionals were busy and exhausted with the COVID pandemic, there is little to no medical attention available for protesters. She wrote in the post that she herself has treated men and women and children who have been shot in the chest, face, and back.

She further said that some will lose vision, some have lost fingers and that she has been covered in innocent blood. With a lengthy caption, she included videos of intimidating and violent police officers to show how people had been protesting peacefully but were still being physically assaulted. She even showed how the protesters were being tear-gassed and shot at.

The singer further wrote that her father is a black man and her mother is an EMT and this week, she had to put those two associations together in ways that horrified her. She wrote in the post:

It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen. Please swipe through this. These pictures and videos don’t even scratch the surface. It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear-gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly.

Fans show their support to the singer

As soon as her post went up, fans started flooding it with their comments and support. There were several fans who appreciated the star for using her voice. There were other fans who sent regards to the innocent protesters who got injured. Check out some of the comments below.

Black Lives Matter Movement

The Black Lives Matter Movement started after a video went viral in which police brutality and racial injustice were evident towards a black man, George Floyd. He passed away after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes, blocking his air passage and leading to his death. In the video, Floyd was heard pleading the officer to leave him as he could not breathe but the cop did not pay any heed to him.

