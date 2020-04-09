Halsey Donates 100,000 Masks To Medics, Appreciates Their Efforts

Singer Halsey recently revealed through her social media that she is donating 100,000 FDA certified three-fold masks to medical professionals. She wrote about her attempt at finding a real way to do something for society. She also mentioned that these masks have especially been sent from a factory in Guangzhou in China.

Halsey’s mask donations

Halsey recently posted a bunch of pictures of cartons full of face masks that she has been distributing in various medical centres. She wrote in the caption for the post how she has been in awe of medical workers who have been selflessly serving people amidst the Coronavirus pandemic so that the rest of the world can stay safe. She mentioned how she has been privileged to be self-isolating at home with no sick family members to take care of. She added that she tried to find out ways in which she can help and hence called for 100,000 masks which are FDA certified and have 3 ply, so that she can donate them to health care facilities. Halsey also wrote that she is sending out love and support to the people working on the frontlines and urged others to stay at home and stay safe. Have a look at the post made by Halsey here.

Halsey’s quarantine update

Halsey recently put up a video of herself grooving in front of the camera while donning a yellow bikini. She could be seen talking in the caption about how she has been busy figuring out the things that can be done amidst self-distancing. Have a look at the fun post made by Halsey here.

