Singer Halsey Claims Cops Fired Rubber Bullets During George Floyd Protests In Los Angeles

The George Floyd protests have taken the globe by storm as people are showing their support for the African-American community with posts on social media as well as by joining the protest rallies. Recently, singer Halsey also joined a protest rally on Saturday to raise her voice against the brutal death of George Floyd. The singer later revealed that she was shot by rubber bullets multiple times during the protest rally.

Halsey attended the 'Black Lives Matter' rally on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles to protest against George Floyd's murder. She also live-streamed from the protest showing various encounters with the police as well. Halsey shared a few videos on her Instagram story from the march where she could be heard saying that they were standing peacefully while the police were still advancing towards them.

Two of the pictures posted on Halsey's Instagram story on Sunday had the caption, "We were peaceful hands up not moving not breaching the line. They opened fire of rubber bullets and tear gas multiple times on us. Citizens who were not provoking them". The image was that of police wearing protective gear and holding batons.

Joining Halsey in the protest was Yungblud and Kenrick Sampson. The latter also claimed that he was struck by rubber pellets shot by the police. Halsey, herself, referred several times that the police used rubber bullets and tear gas on the gathered crowd. She said she was hit twice, once by the bullets and the second time by shrapnel. On Sunday, she took to her Twitter account to clarify that she was not arrested during the protest and was safe although many were not.

Hollywood actor, John Cusak also joined the George Floyd protests in Chicago. He claimed that the police officers had charged at him with their batons while he was filming a burning car amid the rally. Nick Cannon, Lil Yachty, Chika, J Cole are other celebrities who joined protests all over the country. Others like Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Keanu Reeves, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga raised their voice on social media.

George Floyd was an African-American citizen who was murdered brutally by a police officer on May 25, 2020. A video recorded by a bystander showed Floyd pinned to the ground while the officer kneeled down on his neck with Floyd saying he could not breathe. The officer was arrested on Friday with charges of third-degree murder.

