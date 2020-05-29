Halsey Reveals She Is Preparing For Bar Exam Amid Lockdown, Says 'Law Is Fun But Hard'

American singer Halsey seems to be making complete use of the lockdown period by working towards a new career goal. The 26-year-old singer shared a series of pictures on social media while describing how she is spending her quarantine at home. The pictures included a close up of a book on Erwin Chemerinsky's constitutional law studies which shows her preparation for the law exam.

Halsey is studying law amid lockdown

The Without Me singer took to her Instagram page and shared several pictures where start from her childhood to what she is cooking during the lockdown. Along with the law book cover, Halsey shared photos of herself in a bikini, a beautiful sunset, a Halloween throwback in which she can be seen dressed up as a hippie from the '70s, and two cuisines she tried her hands on amid the isolation period. The singer who recently went through a minor injury where she had fractured her left ankle while loading up her dirty dishes in her kitchen, also revealed that she had removed the brace because it was causing itchiness to the star.

Read: Halsey Spreads Awareness On World Earth Day With A Unique Post

Read: Halsey Donates 100,000 Masks To Medics, Appreciates Their Efforts

While captioning the post, the singer explained about the dishes she had cooked which was a fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli. She even described studying law which according to her is fun but hard on the other hand. While explaining about the throwback childhood pictures, she called herself a little “freak” where she can be seen looking like a hippie.

As soon as the singer uploaded the pictures on the picture and video sharing platform, one of the followers asked why she was studying constitutional law in the comments section. Halsey was quick enough to reply to the comment and wrote that she is studying for the bar exam. Though the singer reportedly dropped out of community college when she was 19, the singer may be following the footsteps of beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West, who also didn't graduate college and is studying for the bar exam.

Sometime back, the Be Kind singer posted a bunch of pictures of cartons full of face masks that she has been distributing in various medical centres in the wake of COVID-19. She wrote in the caption for the post how she has been in awe of medical workers who have been selflessly serving people amidst the ongoing pandemic so that the rest of the world can stay safe and healthy. She mentioned how she has been privileged to be self-isolating at home with no sick family members to take care of.

Read: Halsey Flaunts Yellow Bikini As She Grooves To 'Canyon Moon' By Harry Styles

Read: Kim Kardashian Shares An Adorable Family Pic; Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.