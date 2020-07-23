Halsey Lends Support To People With Bipolar Disorder In A Series Of Tweets; Read Here

Halsey recently took to Twitter to voice her opinion on bipolar disorder. She supported the people with the mental condition, which is identified by depressive episodes, potentially some psychosis and manic or hypomanic episodes. The artists herself has bipolar disorder since her teenage and has been vocal about it. Check out her tweets and read to know more.

Halsey supports people with bipolar disorder

Halsey shared several tweets providing her support to people having bipolar disorder. Her first tweet read:

No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

Halsey’s tweet grabbed much attention of Twitterati. Many applauded her gesture of supporting bipolar disorder people. Till now the tweet has been retweeted for around 29K times with 193.9K likes. Her tweet was followed by a few more tweets and concluded it by mentioning she has a bipolar disorder for a decade.

A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go...this is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

you can hate someone’s actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

Although Halsey did not mention Kanye West in her tweets, it is speculated to be towards the backlash he is facing. West, who is running for Presidential election 2020, was filmed breaking down at a South California rally. He has also disclosed about him being diagnosed with bipolar disease. After the event, Kanye West posted a number of explosive tweets about the Kardashians and later deleted them.

In 2015 interview with a magazine, Halsey opened up about her bipolar disorder. She said that the thing about having bipolar disorder for her is that she is “really empathetic”. She feels everything around her so much. The Closer singer mentioned that she feels when she walks past a homeless person, and she feels when her friend breaks up with someone, or she feels when her mother and father get into a fight and her mom is crying over dishes in the sink.

Halsey stated that she used to say to her mother all the time that 'I hate this. I want to be naïve. I want to be worried about my prom dress. I want to be worried about getting my math homework done. I want to be like everyone else my age'. She mentioned that her mother would reply saying, 'Would you rather be blissfully ignorant or would you rather be pained and aware?' The artist added that it was one of the things which kind of followed with her through her whole life. She noted that her mother is encouraging of what she is doing because she knows that even if sometimes Halsey might be in pain, she is aware of it.

On the work front, Halsey released her third studio album Manic in January 2020. It features guest appearances by Alanis Morissette, Dominic Fike and Suga of BTS. The album debuted at the second spot on the Billboard 200, becoming a commercial success. The standard edition of Manic consists of 16 tracks including Without Me, Graveyard and You Should Be Sad.

