Lady Gaga Slams Donald Trump For "fuelling" Racism In USA, Calls Him A "fool"

The death of the African-American, George Floyd has been raging a storm on the internet. Even celebrities have come forward to take a stand on the brutal and blatant display of racism which ended the life of Floyd. Recently, it was the singer, Lady Gaga who raised her voice against the injustice and criticised the US president, Donald Trump in a post.

Lady Gaga calls out Donald Trump on social media

Lady Gaga took to her Instagram account to slam the US president amid the ongoing protests in the nation over the killing of George Floyd. Gaga began her post saying, "I have a lot to say about this, but the first thing I want to say is I'm afraid to say anything that will incite the anger further". She continued saying that she is outraged at the George Floyd's death as well as the death of other African-Americans in the country as a result of "systematic racism and the corrupt systems".

Further in the post, Lady Gaga noted that the voices of the community in question have been "silenced" for too long and this is what has proved "deadly" for them. She also raised her voice against the leaders of the country who should protect the people from such injustices but are showing no "compassion". She added, "Every day people in America are racist, that's a fact".

Lady Gaga also held Donald Trump responsible for the spread of racism in the country. She said that Trump is "fueling" a system which is already steeped in racism. She called him a "fool" and a "racist" saying he offered his own "ignorance and prejudice" to the already vulnerable situation instead of trying to reform it.

The Rain On Me singer called out for a change and urged people to be gentle to each other. She also pledged to stand by the African-American community being a "white, privileged woman". Lady Gaga ended her post saying the situation is not one of injustice, rather "epic tragedy".

Also Read: Jon Jones Says 'blood Choke' Used On George Floyd Was Worse Than Torture

The African-American citizen, George Floyd was detained and then died in police custody last Monday, May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Geoge Floyd's video recorded by a bystander showed how a police officer kneeled down on the neck of Floyd for almost eight minutes. All the while Floyd kept screaming he could not breathe. Protests broke out all over the country, especially in America after the video surfaced on the internet as people ask for justice.

Also Read: Jadon Sancho Could Face Punishment Over George Floyd Tribute Celebration: Report

Lady Gaga is one of the many celebrities who raised their voice against George Floyd's death. Rihanna, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Richard Madden, John Boyega and Billie Elish are some of the celebrities who expressed their opinion on the matter and called on their fans to make a change. Here's what they said:

Also Read: China Says Protests In US Over George Floyd’s Death Show ‘chronic Disease Of Racism’

Also Read: George Floyd's Death: The Academy, Disney, Other Hollywood Giants Stand Against Racism

Image credit: Lady Gaga Instagram, Donald Trump Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.