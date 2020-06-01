Fans Say, "Where's Kendall Jenner?" Slamming The Model Over Old Ad Amid George Floyd Riots

The death of George Floyd has raged riots. These riots have taken over the globe as netizens are protesting against the brutal display of racism in the USA which took the life of the African-American. During such a time, the old Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad resurfaced on social media and Twitterati is calling out in light of the recent events. Here's what it is about.

Kendall Jenner slammed on Twitter over old Pepsi ad

Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad is from 2017 which shows an idyllic version of protests and march. The commercial begins with Jenner talking a walk in slow motion and mingling with all the people in the protest. She crosses over to the side of the policemen and hands a Pepsi can to the officer. The cop takes a sip and the whole crowd cheers in appreciation as their problems seem to have vanished by that one sip of Pepsi.

What all the Karens think protests should look like. pic.twitter.com/TfRgtGsmR5 — Christopher Wylie ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆ (2020 Home Edition) (@chrisinsilico) May 30, 2020

However, the Twitterverse is calling out Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad for supposedly trivialising and appropriating such a grave social issue for a corporate cause. Many seem to agree that Pepsi and Kenner's version of protests will never be a reality. The resurfacing of the Pepsi ad and the subsequent criticism against it has now forced the company to pull off the ad altogether.

Many people are also calling out Kendall Jenner for her lack of response on the George Floyd riots. Her fans also seem disappointed with Kendall since she had aligned herself with the protestors in the Pepsi ad. Here's a look at the criticism that Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad is facing on Twitterverse:

imagine having 130m instagram followers and as much money as kendall jenner and all you could do to spread awareness of the situation right now is post an emoji on your story. — rose â˜† (@caroliinasbaby) May 28, 2020

kendall talked about fake airpods on her instagram story for 4 SLIDES for a paid promotion and had nothing to say about george floyd and other innocent black lives that were taken besides a broken heart emoji. wtf pic.twitter.com/JcencdrIqC — ð£ð¨ð£ð¨ (@goIdnangeI) May 28, 2020

where’s Kendall Jenner with a Pepsi when we need her? pic.twitter.com/kkhXXNbDTZ — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 30, 2020

Where is @KendallJenner in Beverly Hills to calm this situation down pic.twitter.com/aWWmyU3TI4 — kevindollphin (@kevindollphin) May 30, 2020

kendall jenner getting ready to cure racism with a pepsi pic.twitter.com/9OjxR0QReA — ð•¦ð•Ÿð•—ð•£ð•šð•–ð•Ÿð••ð•ð•ª ð•“ð•ð•’ð•”ð•œ ð•¥ð•™ð• ð•¥ð•¥ð•šð•– (@thotimus_primee) May 29, 2020

Kendall Jenner must've run out of Pepsis — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 31, 2020

Kendall Jenner has the Pepsi to stop all of this yet she does nothing. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) May 30, 2020

While we're talking about Madonna and Kendall Jenner, this is still one of the best tweets ever on Twitter...from April 2017.



Look at the replies... https://t.co/rleUoneCD6 — Yashar Ali ðŸ˜ (@yashar) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the George Floyd riots have taken over many major cities in the US. The situation is turning ugly as the protests escalated to shocking heights with police using the riot gear on the protesters. Curfews have been announced in many cities while some even shut down essential services. People are raising their voice against the brutal killing of the African-American George Floyd by a police officer who kneeled down on Floyd's neck while latter kept screaming and pleading that he could not breathe.

Many celebrities have also raised their voice against injustice. Lady Gaga called out US President Donald Trump in a post tagging him as "fool" and "racist". Others like Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift have also openly addressed the matter on their respective social media:

