Hamilton Cast's Net Worth Shows The Actors Are 'living Their Glory Days'

Hamilton is a musical with that tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical has been written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The cast members of Hamilton include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Christopher Jackson.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an American composer, lyricist, singer, rapper, actor, producer. He is widely popular for creating and starring in Hamilton. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the artist is around $ 80 million, which is around Rs 605 crores. He has won several prestigious awards which include a Pulitzer Prize, three Tony Awards, three Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, a MacArthur Fellowship, and a Kennedy Center Honor in 2018.

Read Also | Kangana Ranaut's Net Worth Proves 'Panga' With Stereotypes Makes Her Bollywood's 'Queen'

Christopher Neal Jackson

Christopher Neal Jackson is an American actor, singer, musician and music composer who is an integral part of the Hamilton. He began his career in 1995 when he starred in a musical called Time and the Wind. According to a media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $ 5 million which is around Rs 37 crores.

Christopher Neal Jackson portrays the role of President George Washinton in the musical Hamilton. Apart from theatre, the works of the actor include films and television. He has won several accolades throughout his career.

Read Also | The Undertaker Net Worth, Marriage With Michelle McCool And WWE Earnings

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo is an American actor and singer. She is widely popular for her role Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in the musical Hamilton. Apart from that, she has appeared in several films like Here and Now and Dangerous Liaisons. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $1 million, which is around Rs 7 crores.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. is an American actor and singer. He portrays the role of Aaron Burr in the musical Hamilton. The actor is very popular among his fans and has been seen in several films and television shows apart from theatre shows. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $10 million dollars, which is around Rs 75 crores.

Details about Hamilton

The musical Hamilton is based on the biography of Alexander Hamilton written by historian Ron Chernow. Hamilton is one of the founding fathers of the United States and was an instrumental promoter of the US Constitution. The musical portrays the details of Hamilton’s life in two acts. Along with the life of Alexander Hamilton, the lives of various historical characters are shown.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Read Also | Anaita Shroff Adajania's Net Worth Is Proof That She Has Come A Long Way From 'DDLJ'

Read Also | Nicki Minaj's Staggering Net Worth Proves That She Is Certainly The 'Queen' Of Rapping

Image credits: Hamilton Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.