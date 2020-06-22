The Undertaker Net Worth, Marriage With Michelle McCool And WWE Earnings

The Undertaker is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He joined WWE (then WWF) in the 1990s and soon became the face of the company. In his 30-year wrestling career, 'The Deadman' delivered a number of incredible matches and has held 17 WWE Championships in all. The Undertaker recently announced his retirement saying that ‘he has no desire to get back in the ring’. 'The Phenom' also revealed that he’s getting old and wants to spend some time with his wife and kids. According to Sportskeeda, The Undertaker received $17 million from WWE in 2020, in what will likely go down as his last year in pro wrestling.

The Undertaker salary: The Undertaker net worth

The Undertaker made $17 million in 2020 making less than 10 TV appearances in the year. The Phenom appeared in six episodes of WWE RAW and made two PPV appearances (WWE Super ShowDown, WWE WrestleMania 36). According to various reports, The Undertaker made an additional $5 million by making various TV appearances. This means that as of 2020, The Undertaker net worth clocks in at $22 million.

The Undertaker net worth 2020: $22 million (Forbes figures)

The Undertaker net worth 2019: $20 million (Forbes figures)

The Undertaker net worth 2018: $20 million (Forbes figures)

The Undertaker personal life: The Undertaker wife and kids

The Undertaker - whose real name is Mark William Callaway – got married to Jodi Lynn in the 1980s and the two were blessed with a boy, who they named Gunner Vincent Calaway in 1993. After splitting with Lynn in the late 90s, The Undertaker married Sara in 2000. In 2001, Sara made many in-ring appearances with The Undertaker. The couple had two daughters together before separating in 2007. In 2010, he married former WWE Divas’ Champion Michelle McCool and two years later the two had a daughter named Kaia Faith Calaway.

The Undertaker is a four-time WWF/WWE Champion, a three-time World Heavyweight Champion, a six-time WWF World Tag Team Champion, a one-time WCW Tag Team Champion and a one-time WWF Hardcore Champion. In 2016, he was recognised by the Guinness World Records for having the most consecutive victories at WrestleMania. The Undertaker had a 21-match winning streak which came to an end in 2014 with Brock Lesnar snapping his iconic streak.

Image Source: WWE.com