Anaita Shroff Adajania's Net Worth Is Proof That She Has Come A Long Way From 'DDLJ'

Anaita Shroff Adajania is an Indian fashion stylist, costume designer and actor. She is also the Fashion Director for Vogue India magazine. She has always been looked up to for fashion inspiration and her work is widely popular amongst fashion enthusiasts. Read on to know Anaita Shroff’s net worth.

Anaita Shroff Adajania's net worth

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the fashion designer is around $5 million. This is around Rs 38 crores. Besides that, the fashion designer owns several luxurious cars and assets in the city of Mumbai.

Source of income

The primary source of income for Anaita Shroff is from her profession as a director for Vogue India. Anaita also earns money from styling and designing costumes for movies. Moreover, Anaita is often invited to appear for events and ceremonies, for which she charges fees.

Career of Anaita

According to a leading media portal, Anaita Shroff is a renowned fashion designer in India. She started her career as an assistant fashion editor with Elle Magazine when it was launched in India in 1996. She has worked with L’officiel India before she started working with Vogue India.

She is a fashion director for Vogue India as well as a stylist and creative consultant. She is also regarded as one of the leading voices within India’s fashion community. Moreover, she is credited with helping to steer the magazine’s growth

Apart from fashion and styling, Anaita has also been featured in several Bollywood movies. She was first seen on the big screen in the classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where she portrayed the role of the protagonist’s friend. Anaita has also been seen in Kal Ho Na Ho, in which she did a cameo.

Anaita Shroff Adajania has won accolades

Anaita Shroff has won two IIFA Awards for Best Costume Design. She got her first IIFA award for her work in the film Dhoom 2 in the year 2007. She got her second award for the film Love Aaj Kal. She shared her second award with Dolly Ahluwalia. Anaita Shroff has styled clothes for movies like Ra.One, Cocktail, Race 2, and Dear Zindagi.

