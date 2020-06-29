Hamilton Cast Reunites To Perform Helpless With The Roots And Jimmy Fallon For Global Goal

Hamilton cast members reunited to perform the song Helpless. Joining the Hamilton cast was Jimmy Fallon along with the Roots. The original Broadway cast of Hamilton reunited to provide a musical experience to their fans by performing on the song as a part of the Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert special.

Hamilton cast sings ‘Helpless’

Jimmy Fallon, the Roots, and the Hamilton cast used some household tools go make musical instruments, while some used musical instrumentals to be a part of the performance. The others provided melody by adding to the chorus. The song was led by Phillipa Soo who exited from the musical in 2016 was seen making a comeback for the first time since she left.

Phillipa Soo reprised her character of Eliza Hamilton, which had nominated her for a Tony Award back in the days. Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda also sang a rap in the song. Lin- Manuel Miranda along with Phillipa Soo stoke the show and impressed the audience with their melodies voice.

Fans of the show were left in awe after watching the performance. Many took to their social media and wrote that they loved the musical performance of the cast. Some also stated that the performance has ''made their day better''.

Global Citizen’s Global Goal special was aired on Saturday, June 27, 2020. It was reportedly hosted by Dwayne Johnson and featured performances by some of the biggest singers in the industry. Singers like Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Coldplay, Jennifer Hudson, and others were a part of the virtual concert.

This is not the first time that the cast has reunited during the pandemic. The Hamilton cast pleasantly surprised their fans as they reunited in John Krasinski’s show Some Good News. Lin- Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Geoff, Christopher Jackson, Okieriete Onaodowan, amongst others, reunited on the show after 9 years. It has been reported that the filmed version of Hamilton will be aired on Disney+ on July 3, 2020.

