Lin-Manuel Miranda Opens Up About 'Hamilton' Being PG-13 & The Edits He Made

Lin-Manuel Miranda is soon going to release his Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton on Disney+ Users on Twitter are asking questions about the same as the film is going to get a PG-13 rating so that kids can see the film. This has left fans wondering whether the iconic line from the musical will be affected or not. Read here to know Lin-Manuel Miranda had to say about it.

Lin-Manuel Miranda on Hamilton being PG-13

One fan named took to her Twitter and expressed that she is excited to see the film but she is worried about whether or not the iconic lines from the musical have been cut or they have been kept as it is. Lin-Manuel Miranda replied to this fan on the site and cleared the air about the film's release.

Lin-Manuel Miranda explained that he has balanced the play in a very specific way and has also changed lines to avoid an R rating. He then expressed that he has made the film PG-13 and can be seen by kids who are accompanied by a parent or under adult supervision. He then expressed that this will help parents to show this historical musical where the examination of race, class and the meaning of America will be learnt by kids in a fun way. He also mentioned how it is extremely timely in today's world.

Lin-Manuel Miranda also revealed that he had had to drop a couple of profanities from the film as Motion Picture Association of America rule requires an R rating if such words are used. He then went on to explain where he had dropped the words from. He also expressed that in the part of 'Washington on Your Side' has a long-phrase that has been changed in sound effects and has become "Southern *record scratch*kin' Democratic Republicans". Take a look at the tweets here:

@Lin_Manuel hey hey so excited about Hamilton on Disney+ and OH my god I finally get to see you as A.Ham, BUT as it’s rated PG-13 does that mean that some (iconic) lines have been cut?? Is it changed at all? â­ï¸ — Holly Harris (@Hozzerharris) June 22, 2020

...I literally gave two fucks so the kids could see it:

1. In Yorktown, there's a mute over "I get the f___ back up again"

2. "Southern *record scratch*kin' Democratic Republicans."

You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)!

Love you. Enjoy. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2020

The MPAA's "Classification and Rating Rules," mentions that "Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. Signifies that the film rated may be inappropriate for pre-teens. Parents should be especially careful about letting their younger children attend. Rough or persistent violence is absent; sexually-oriented nudity is generally absent; some scenes of drug use may be seen; some use of one of the harsher sexually derived words may be heard". Hamilton movie will be premiering on Disney+ on July 3, instead of 2021 theatrical release.



