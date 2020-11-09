Hanna Kepple Shares Details About Her Initial Experiences On Camera And 'Cobra Kai'

Cobra Kai is a comedy-drama television series which is based on the hit The Karate Kid film franchise. The show stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka who play two of the leading characters. Hannah Kepple plays the role of Moon, who is one of the recurring and popular characters of the show. The actress has now opened up about the Cobra Kai scene which was her first experience in front of the camera; here is what you need to know.

Hanna Kepple opens up about her ‘first time ever’ in front of camera

Her role in Cobra Kai happens to be her first professional acting job, and hence, many of the first experiences of her career comes with this Cobra Kai. After landing the role of Moon in Cobra Kai, she attended the table read of the script, which she describes to be her ‘first time’ in the film industry, according to CheatSheet. She also went on to reveal that her first scene in the series was when her character Moon, along with Yasmine and Samantha crash into Johnny’s car. Speaking about the scene, she says, “It was a lot of fun. We had a good time. It was my first ever film production, TV show production that I’ve ever been a part of. I learned so much.”

The Cobra Kai scene in which she breaks up with Hawk after he becomes the bully is one of the scenes which Hannah is proud of. Hannah Kepple’s Cobra Kai scene and her character’s recurrence on the show has also created more opportunities for her. “I’m incredibly thankful for what Cobra Kai has done for me and the opportunities that have come afterwards,” she said. Hannah Kepple bagged more roles last year in Your Worst Nightmares and Tell Me Your Secrets. Hannah Kemple will now be returning in the third season of the show, in which she will be reprising her character.

Coming as a piece of good news for the show’s fans, season 3 of Cobra Kai is now approaching for the audiences. According to Finance Rewind the creators have revealed that the show will be available around January 2021. It was originally scheduled for a release this year, but it has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

