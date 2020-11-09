'The Big Bang Theory's' Jim Parsons Feels His Sexuality Has 'never Hurt' His Acting Career

American actor Jim Parsons recently expressed how his sexual orientation has helped him become a better actor. In an interaction with Attitude.co.uk, the 47-year-old, who rose to fame by starring in Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady's sitcom The Big Bang Theory, revealed how being gay has impacted his personal life as well as professional life. For the unversed, Jim came out as gay back in 2012.

Also Read | Jim Parsons Reveals The Real Reason He Said Goodbye To Sheldon Cooper & 'Big Bang Theory'

Jim Parsons' sexuality helped him 'be a better actor'

In a recent interview with the UK-based gay lifestyle magazine, Jim Parsons opened up about his journey of discovering his sexuality and revealed how it has helped him in several stages of his life. During his interview with Attitude, Jim stated that he didn't expect the happiness and strength that he gained after coming out in 2012. He expressed saying till date, the LGBT community is maligned by many while several public figures also pass some distasteful comments about them. However, he acquired a certain sense of happiness and strength after coming out, which he had never predicted.

The Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor feels that not only has his sexual orientation informed his work about the 'layers' he has to share as an artist but it also has had a great impact on his career. Jim added saying he doesn't feel being gay has negatively impacted or hurt his acting career. He rather feels that it has helped him evolve to be a better actor.

Also Read | Jim Parsons Talks About Being COVID-19 Positive & How Sheldon Would Deal With The Pandemic

Furthermore, shedding some light on growing up around people where homosexuality was not celebrated, Jim Parsons said he realised that being brought up in a culture when homosexuality was reviled, it has had an impact on him. Elaborating more about the same, the actor-producer continued saying although he is happy to be who he is, he still hasn't grown out of the fear he developed in his early days. Jim also stated that he always thought he'll lose the people who were important to him, had he revealed his sexuality. He concluded saying despite things changing rapidly for the gay community in contemporary times, he still has that fear in him.

For the unversed, Jim Parsons played the lead role of Sheldon Cooper in TBBT cast. The American sitcom aired its first episode back in September 2007 and its last episode in May 2019 with a total of 12 seasons. The show has aired a whopping 279 episodes spanning 12 years.

Also Read | 'The Boys In The Band' Trailer Releases, Jim Parsons Shines In This Story Of Nine Gay Men

Also Read | Dan Levy Slams 'Comedy Central India' For Censoring A Gay Kiss On 'Schitt's Creek'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.