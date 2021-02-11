Men Of Honor Cast: Take A Look At The Cast Of This 2000 American Drama Film

Men of Honour was a 2000 drama film directed by George Tillman Jr and produced by Bill Badalato and Robert Teitel. The movie was based on a true story and inspired by the life of Master Chief Petty Officer Carl Brashear, the first African American master diver in the United States Navy. Read along and take a look at the list of actors that were a part of the Men of Honor cast.

Men of Honor Cast

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro played the role of Master Chief Leslie 'Billy' Sunday in the movie. The actor has been a part of many iconic films over the year. He has received several major accolades which include two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

He went on to win the Kennedy Center Honor in 2009 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom from the then US president Barack Obama in 2016. Six of De Niro’s films have been inducted into the US National Film Industry till 2020, while five of his films are part of the American Film Institute's list of the 100 greatest American films of all time.

Cuba Gooding Jr

Cuba Gooding Jr played the role of Boatswain's Mate Second Class Carl Brashear. The actor rose to fame after his role of Tre Styles in the movie Boyz n the Hood. Some of his popular works include in the movies A Few Good Men, The Tuskegee Airmen, Outbreak, and Jerry Maguire, the latter of which got him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His television roles include The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, as well as American Horror Story.

Charlize Theron

Theron played the role of Gwen Sunday in the 2000 movie. The actor has worked in some popular films including The Italian Job, Hancock, Snow White and the Huntsman, Prometheus, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Fate of the Furious, Atomic Blonde, and The Old Guard among others. She is one of the world’s highest-paid actresses and featured in the 100 most influential people in the world. Back in 2016, Charlize has received a number of accolades which include an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

Aunjanue Ellis

Ellis played the role of Jo Brashear in the movie. The actor began her career with theatre followed by a film debut with Girls Town. She is popularly known for her roles in the movies The Caveman's Valentine, Undercover Brother, Ray, The Express: The Ernie Davis Story, The Taking of Pelham 123 and The Help.

Supporting cast of Men In Honour

The movie has a huge ensemble cast which included Hal Holbrook, Michael Rapaport, Powers Boothe, David Keith, Holt McCallany, David Conrad, Joshua Leonard, Carl Lumbly, Lonette McKee, Glynn Turman, and Joshua Feinman.

