Harrison Ford, Ed Helms To Lead Shipwreck Film 'The Miserable Adventures Of Burt Squire'

Harrison Ford is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. Ed Helms, meanwhile, is well-known for his comic timing in movies. Now the two actors will be collaborating for the first time for a shipwreck comedy film which is based on a true story.

Harrison Ford, Ed Helms to star in 'The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire'

The upcoming STXfilms’ project is titled as The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo, which will focus on men with two different personalities stuck together, reported Entertainment Weekly. The movie’s plot is said to show a family man in the midst of a midlife crisis who embarks on what he hopes would be a dream sailing vacation but ends up shipwrecked in the Atlantic Ocean with a charming but unhinged sea captain. Ed Helms is speculated to play the former character, while Harrison Ford will play the latter.

Ben Bolea has written the screenplay. Mickey Liddell of LD Entertainment and Pete Shilaimon are producing the film along with Kim Zubick. LD’s Michael Glassman will serve as the executive producer. The project will be overseen by STXfilm’s Drew Simon and Spencer Ela. More information and release date of The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo is yet to be announced.

Chairman of STX Motion Picture Group, Adam Fogelson, talked about the upcoming project. He said that they love the story and are looking forward to working with Mickey and the team at LD Entertainment and the “incredible” cast. He stated that there is no one better than Ed Helms to play an everyday guy who gets saddles with every comedic misfortune life could throw his way. The chairman mentioned that Harrison Ford is going to create yet another memorable and iconic character as an unhinged sea captain. Fogelson asserted that instead of a road-trip comedy, they cannot wait to see these unlikely buddies in this seafaring comedy.

Harrison Ford is known for playing legendary characters like the titular role in Indiana Jones film series and Han Solo in Star Wars films franchise. The actor was recently seen in The Call of the Wild, an adventure film based on a 1903’s novel of the same name by Jack London. Ford will be reprising his role in the much-awaited untitled fifth Indian Jones movie, which is set to release in 2022.

Ed Helms received fame with his performance as Andy Bernard on The Office, a mockumentary sitcom television series. He has grabbed much attention with his appearance in The Hangover film trilogy as Stuart Price. His latest project was Coffee & Kareem, an action comedy film directed by Michael Dowse.

