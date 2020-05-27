James Mangold Confirmed To Direct 'Indiana Jonas 5' Starring Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones 5 is a much-awaited film in the Hollywood blockbuster franchise. Earlier, it was revealed that Steven Spielberg who helmed the first four films will be stepping down and reports about direct James Mangold taking his spot were making rounds. Now it is confirmed that the latter will helm the fifth Indian Jones movie.

James Mangold confirmed to direct Indiana Jones 5

In an interview with a daily, Frank Marshall, co-producer of Indian Jones films, explained why James Mangold is an ideal choice to take over Steven Spielberg’s directorial duty. He said that it is Mangold’s love of the franchise while adding that he is a wonderful filmmaker. Marshall thinks that Mangold has a relationship with Ford Harrison. He stated that it was all of the right pieces coming together at the right time, as he confirmed James as the director of Indiana Jones 5 in the interview.

James Mangold was highly appreciated for his last two films as a director. It includes Logan (2017) starring Hugh Jackman, where the actor bid farewell to his 17 years long portrayal of Wolverine. Another one is his 2019 released Ford V Ferrari starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. Seeing his recent works, many have high expectations from Mangold.

About Indian Jones

Indian Jones franchise begins in 1981 with the film Raiders of the Lost Ark starring Harrison Ford in the lead. It was followed by a prequel, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), a sequel, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). All the films in the Indian Jones franchise were directed by Steven Spielberg and his absence from the fifth film saddened many. However, Frank Marshall said that Spielberg is staying on the project as a producer while adding that they have got the best of everything. Harrison Ford is also confirmed to play the lead in the untitled fifth film.

Indiana Jones 5 has been long due and has been in works since 2012. The movie was supposed to release earlier to but was postponed to early 2020. It was recently again pushed ahead as it faced production issues due to coronavirus crisis and is now slated to hit the theatres on July 29, 2020.

Talking about Indiana Jones 5 production, Frank Marshall said that they are looking at the guidelines from the health experts and the studios and the different parts of the business. They are just trying to incorporate everything, so they can move forward and be safe. He added that it is going to obviously slow things down, so they are trying to adjust. Marshall mentioned that we would not see a lot of big crowd scenes, for example, for a while.

