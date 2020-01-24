Ed Helms' Most Memorable Performances You Must Check Out On His Birthday

Ed Helms received critical praise for his performance as a troubled husband in The Hangover. He is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood today known for his excellent comic timings in films.

Ed Helms gained a huge amount of popularity with his role in the NBC sitcom The Office as Andy Bernard. In his entire career, he has been a part of numerous hit television shows and films. As the actor turns 46 today, here is a look at some of his best performances till date:

Best performances of Ed Helms

1. The Hangover (2009)

There can be no list of Ed Helms without the mention of The Hangover. The actor gained a huge amount of popularity for playing the role of Dr. Stu Price.

Directed by Todd Phillips, the film received many awards including Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. The film also had two sequels, The Hangover Part II and The Hangover Part III starring Helms along with Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis in 2011 and 2013 respectively.

2. Cedar Rapids (2011)

Cedar Rapids starred Ed Helms in the role of an insurance agent, Tim Lippe. The film also starred John C Reilly, Anne Heche, Isiah Whitlock Jr and Stephen Root along with Helms. Cedar Rapids was welcomed with positive reviews by both the audience at the critics. The film was a hit at the box office. The movie also saw Ed Helms turn into a producer.

3. The Office (2006–13)

Ed Helms’ portrayal of Andy Bernard is one of his most memorable roles to date. He joined the show in its third season along with Rashida Jones as members of Dunder Mifflin Stamford. The Office gained acclaim over the years and went on to win many awards as well. Ed Helms was even nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2010 for his role in The Office.

