Harrison Ford On Being Praised For His Physique In Indiana Jones 5: I'm Blessed...

Harrison Ford has bid goodbye to his beloved character Indiana Jones. After 40 years and five movies, the 80-year-old actor is ready to part ways with the character. The last movie of the series Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered at Cannes 2023. A reporter mentioned a scene in the movie in which the actor goes shirtless. Harrison Ford’s reaction to this has gone viral on the internet.

In a recent press conference, Harrison Ford described his journey with the Indiana Jones character. When someone asked him if he is done with the character, the actor laughed and commented that it should be evident, referring to his old age. Ford added,“I need to sit down and rest a little bit.”.

Harrison Ford also spoke about the new technologies which can help in de-ageing on screen, as in the new movie, his character travels back in time to show a young Indiana Jones. Talking about the process, Ford mentioned that the busy was not ‘Photoshop magic’. He added that he really did look like that 35 years ago.

Talking about his physical appearance, a reporter in the room could not help but compliment him. She told the 80-year-old actor that she still thinks he is very hot. To this Ford replied, “Look, I’ve been blessed with this body. Thanks for noticing.”.

“I’ve been blessed with this body, thanks for noticing” - Harrison Ford on being told he’s hot and has still got it. #indianajones #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/KpaAZVxkk6 — Alex Ritman @ Cannes (@alexritman) May 19, 2023

Harrison Ford at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Harrison Ford attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Minutes before the screening of the movie, the actor was conferred with an honourary Palme d’Or award. The award is given for lifetime achievement. At the end of the screening, the movie received a 5-minute applause from the audience.

🏆 Harrison Ford reçoit une Palme d'or d'honneur surprise à #Cannes2023 !

L'acteur américain, qui présentait ce soir le dernier volet d'Indiana Jones en Sélection officielle, a reçu cette distinction exceptionnelle en hommage à l'ensemble de sa carrière. pic.twitter.com/VvcKPhGBLz — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 18, 2023

About Cannes Film Festival

Cannes 2023 is being conducted from May 16 to May 27. The film festival honours good work in cinema from across the globe. This year numerous Indian celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chilar, and Mrunal Thakur will be in attendance.