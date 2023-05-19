Mrunal Thakur Makes Glamorous Debut On Cannes 2023 Red Carpet In White Cut-out Dress

Mrunal Thakur walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time on May 19. The Jersey actress shut down the red carpet in a white cutout dress. Photos of Mrunal on the red carpet are going viral on social media.

Mrunal Thakur is attending the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress showed up on the red carpet in a cutout white gown with rose detail in the front. As she climbed the coveted Cannes stairs a long trail of her dress followed her. Fans and followers of Mrunal are praising her for her ethereal look, minimal makeup and chic accessories.

Mrunal’s red carpet look at Cannes 2023 was everything that was expected from the star, making her stellar debut. The floral details in the front, one-shouldered sleeves, sequin skirt and floor-length gown made the actress look like a vision in white. Her outfit was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Posting the pictures from the red carpet, Mrunal Thakur wrote in the caption, “A night to remember”. As soon as she made the post, fans and followers of the actor showered her with compliments in the comment section. The actress accessorised her look with statement Louboutin footwear, rings and a pair of silver earrings.

Mrunal Thakur other looks

This is the first time Mrunal Thakur has attended the Cannes Film Festival. Previously, the actor had shared pictures from her various shoot at Cannes 2023. She had previously posed in a hooded couture designed by Anamika Khanna. The Sita Raman actor shared a set of photos of her look on her Instagram handle. The Sita Ramam actor can be seen wearing an embellished saree by Falguni Shane Peacock. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am." Check out the post below:

Indians at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Mrunal is not the only Indian who will be attending the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chillar will also be making their red-carpet debut at Cannes this year. Additionally, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vijay Varma, Urvashi Rautela and several other celebrities will be attending the film festival being held at French Riveria from May 16- May 27.