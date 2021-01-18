Harrison Ford Recalls A Scene From 'Lost Ark', Says He Improvised Because Of Dysentery

Raiders of the Lost Ark is an iconic 1981 film, directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Lawrence Kasdan. The popularity of the action-adventure movie has soared with time as Harrison Ford succesfully wooed the audience in the role of Indiana Jones. Other cast members include Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey, John Rhys-Davies, and Denholm Elliott. Read on to know about the time when Harrison Ford had diarrhea, because of which he improvised a major scene in the film.

Harrison Ford talks about improvising some scenes in Raiders of the Lost Ark

According to a report by Cheat Sheet, the lead actor of the action film, Harrison Ford appeared on Reddit for an 'ask me anything' session. A fan of the actor asked him about the fight scene in the movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark, where he is supposed to indulge in an intense battle with a swordsman, but instead of going all out, Ford just shot him. This humorous plot point was revealed by Ford to have been the result of pure necessity.

Harrison Ford revealed that the scene was meant to be the ultimate duel between sword and whip but he was suffering from dysentery and found it really difficult to be out of his trailer for more than ten minutes at a time. Ford and Spielberg realized that the complex fight scene would take days to shoot, a timeframe that the ailing star was not feeling up to. Therefore, Ford suggested that his character should simply shoot his enemy, and director Steven Spielberg readily agreed to the idea.

More about Raiders of the Lost Ark

Raiders of the Lost Ark didn’t hit the big screens until 1981, but the earliest draft of the film was started by George Lucas in 1973. At the time, the leading man’s name was Indiana Smith and not Indiana Jones. Ford portrays Indiana Jones, a globe-trotting archaeologist, vying with Nazi forces in 1936, to recover the long-lost Ark of the Covenant, a relic said to make an army invincible. Teaming up with his tough former lover Marion Ravenwood, Jones races to stop rival archaeologist Dr. René Belloq from guiding the Nazis to the Ark and its power. It was the first film with the main character of Indiana Jones and was followed by movies like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Image Credits: la_ventana_indiscreta Instagram account

