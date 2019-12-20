Hollywood Movies In 2019 That Excelled At The Indian Box-office

Hollywood has delivered many blockbusters in 2019. While a few movies were expected to do well at the Indian box-office, some did better than they were even expected to. Here are the Hollywood hits that did extremely well at the Indian box-office in 2019.

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame released on April 26, 2019, worldwide. The movie did extremely well and was a super-hit at the Indian box-office. The movie is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. The movie is the final part of the Avengers series and boasted of an ensemble cast Robert Downer Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), when the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to reverse Thanos' actions and restore balance to the universe. Although the film had enjoyed a great collection worldwide, reportedly it took some time for the film to improve the collections in India.

Joker

Joker released October 4, 2019, worldwide. The movie was directed by Todd Phillips. The movie had Joaquin Phoenix playing the lead role. The actor gave a spectacular performance and made it next to impossible to take eyes off the screen. Joker was expected to do good at the box-office and had made the audience very excited about the film, since the time the teaser was out. However, nobody believed that the movie would do so well at the Indian box office, because of its dark content. But surprisingly, Joker did wonders at the Indian box-office. Not only was the movie an amazingly entertaining thriller drama, but it was also critically acclaimed in India. The plot of the movie revolves around the mentally troubled comedian, Arthur Fleck, in Gotham City, who is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. This path brings him face-to-face with his alter-ego. the Joker.

Frozen ll

Frozen ll released on November 22, 2019, worldwide. The movie is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Frozen ll is an animated adventure comedy that stole all box-office numbers for the week. It is the highest-grossing animated movie in India, till date. The plot of the movie revolves around Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, who leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom. The animated movie was off to a slow start upon its release at the Indian box-office but it eventually picked up the pace.

