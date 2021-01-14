Zack Snyder’s Justice League is said to feature multiple elements that were missing from the theatrical version. One of the major highlights is the inclusion of Martian Manhunter. There were rumors that Harry Lennix will essay the character and now he has confirmed that news.

Harry Lennix confirms being Martian Manhunter in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Harry Lennix appeared in Man of Steel as Lieutenant General Calvin Swanwick, a United States Army general officer and the deputy commander of United States Northern Command. However, his secret identity in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) was speculated to be of superhero Martian Manhunter. He reprises the role in Batman V Superman: Dawn Justice, but his real identity was still not revealed, keeping fans in dark. Now after several hints on social media, including Zack Snyder revealing some concept art of the alien hero, Lennix is confirmed as MM in The Snyder Cut.

In a recent interview with Collider, Harry Lennix said that he had no idea about his secret identity when he was cast in Man of Steel, believing it to be a “one and done” thing. He was not given clues on being Martian Manhunter in BvS, too. That changed with Justice League, but even then, the actor asserted that he never saw the script. He did not get a chance to read the script, because they were still being developed, and the makers kept all of that under lock and key. Due to scheduling conflict, Lennix was never able to film the scene as MM before Zack Snyder’s departure from the project. However, he will be seen as the popular DC Comics character in the upcoming version of JL.

Henry Cavill admitted that he had not known much about Martian Manhunter before signing onto the DCEU, but he is thrilled to play the character. The actor said that it is going to be great to be up there with Batman and Superman and others. He noted that he is once again like a kid at a candy store. Lennix also confirmed that he is MM on his Twitter handle. The character was created by writer Joseph Samachson and artist Joe Certa in the 1950s. His powers include shapeshifting and telepathy.

Zack Snyder’s Justice has generated huge hype among the fans. It will have never-seen-before sequences featuring DC comics villains like Darkseid, Deathstroke, and the Joker. The four-hour-long project is expected to arrive on HBO Max in March 2021. However, an official release date is yet to be announced.

