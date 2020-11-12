Zack Snyder Unveils What Justice League’s Martian Manhunter Can Look Like; See Pic

Justice League director Zack Snyder unveiled the first-ever look of Harry Lenix's Martian Manhunter. Martian Manhunter debuted in Snyder's Man Of Steel. The concept design was unveiled on a Zoom call hosted by The League Of Nerds, who live-streamed the same on their channel. During the call, Snyder shared many insights into his version of the DCEU. The veteran filmmaker was seen having a ball during the Zoom session.

The Big Reveal:

An initial design of the iconic extraterrestrial superhero was revealed by Snyder on a Zoom call hosted by The League Of Nerds. This initial concept varies from the Martian Manhunter that the comic book readers are accustomed to. The comic book version Martian Manhunter, or J'onn J'onzz, is sporting an ensemble that consists of a Red X across his chest and a blue elongated cape with tinges of yellow/gold all over. Snyder’s J'onn J'onzz has a more elongated face as compared to its comic book counterpart. And, in line with the whole look and feel of the upcoming miniseries, Snyderverse’s Martian Manhunter could also be seen in a relatively darker getup.

Also Read: 'Army Of The Dead' Star Garret Dillahunt Teases Scary Zombies In Zack Snyder Movie

IMAGE SOURCE: YOUTUBE/THE NERD QUEENS

Also Read: James Gunn Invites Zack Snyder And Other DC Directors On Marvel's GOTGVol3 Set

During the Zoom call, Snyder also confirmed one of the many theories made up by fans. Snyder finally revealed that Harry Lennix’s General Sawnick is, in fact, the Martian Manhunter.

About Martian Manhunter:

Martian Manhunter is one of DCU’s most formidable characters. The character is known to possess special abilities such as telepathy, shapeshifting abilities, super strength, and the ability to take flight. Martian Manhunter is a part of the Justice League in the comic book as well as the animated series. J’onn J’onzz, in the DC universe, is a part of the Earth’s first line of defense alongside Superman against extraterrestrial threats.

Also Read: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Director Reveals His Choice For DCEU's 'Catwoman'

The character is the last of his kind in the DC universe and has chosen to stay back on earth due to his affinity for the planet. After a brief cameo in the Henry Cavill-starrer Man Of Steel, Martian Manhunter will make an appearance in Justice League's Snyder Cut.

Justice League's Snyder Cut is scheduled to release as a 4-part miniseries on HBO Max. The relevant production companies decided to go ahead with Snyder's cut after a nearly four-year-long campaign that was orchestrated by the fans of the Snyderverse across all social media platforms. Zack Snyder's cut was left midway in 2017 after he exited the project and was heavily reshot after the same.

Also Read: Ray Fisher Reveals How Many Cyborg Scenes Were Reshot In Justice League

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.